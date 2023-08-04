Drones hit naval ship in Russian port, says Ukrainian official

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Drones hit naval ship in Russian port, says Ukrainian official

By Press Association
Drones hit naval ship in Russian port, says Ukrainian official
In this grab taken from video a drone manoeuvres as it approaches the vessel claimed to be a Russian large landing ship, the Olenegorsky Gonyak, close to the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk (via AP)

Ukrainian sea drones have attacked a major Russian port on the Black Sea, damaging a naval ship, according to a Ukrainian official.

It is the latest in a series of strikes inside Russia as Kyiv vowed to bring the fight home to them.

Moscow claimed it repelled the attack.

The strike on Novorossiysk marks the first time a commercial Russian port has been targeted in the 18-month war.

The port – which hosts a naval base, shipbuilding yards and an oil terminal and is key for exports – lies just across the Black Sea from Crimea, where Russia’s Defence Ministry said it thwarted another attack overnight, taking down 13 drones.

The Olenegorsky Gornyak warship stands moored at a harbour of Novorossiysk, Russia, on July 30
The Olenegorsky Gornyak warship stands moored at a harbour of Novorossiysk, Russia, on July 30 (AP)

The Security Service of Ukraine and the country’s navy carried out the attack on Novorossiysk, according to an official with the security service, and the landing ship, Olenegorsky Gornyak, suffered a serious breach.

As a result, the ship is unable to carry out its combat missions, the official added.

Ukrainian news agencies carried footage from social media channels that they suggested showed the Olenegorsky Gornyak listing to one side.

The ship is designed to transport troops and heavy equipment and was sent for repairs in 2014, according to Russian media reports.

It is normally based with Russia’s Northern Fleet in the Arctic.

Russia, however, claimed it fended off the attack on Novorossiysk, saying ships patrolling the perimeter of the naval base, including the Olenegorsky Gornyak, destroyed two sea drones.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which operates an oil terminal in the port, said maritime traffic was halted for a few hours but that its facilities were not damaged.

The regional governor said there were no casualties.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the attack during a conference call with reporters.

Footage published on Russian social media channels appeared to show a ship firing into the sea and a burning object exploding.

Ukrainian social media channels also posted night-time video shot from what they indicated was a sea drone, floating near a ship.

A drone maneouvres as it approaches the vessel claimed to be a Russian large landing ship, the Olenegorsky Gonyak, close to the Black Sea port of Novorossiys
In this grab taken from video a drone manoeuvres as it approaches the vessel claimed to be a Russian large landing ship, the Olenegorsky Gonyak, close to the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk (via AP)

The Associated Press could not verify the videos.

Friday’s attack is the latest in a string of assaults inside Russian territory.

Earlier this week, drones hit a building in Moscow – and a drone even struck the Kremlin harmlessly in May.

The assault comes as the Black Sea becomes an increasingly important battleground in the war following Russia’s withdrawal from a deal that had allowed Ukrainian grain shipments through the sea.

Since scrapping the deal, Russia has hammered the country’s ports, compounding the blow to food markets worldwide.

On Wednesday, Russian drones caused significant damage and a huge fire at facilities in the Odesa region that are key to Ukrainian grain exports.

A day earlier, the Russian military said Kyiv’s forces tried to attack two patrol vessels in the sea, south-west of the Russian-controlled city of Sevastopol on the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Shortly after Russia invaded, Ukraine said it successfully sank the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, the Moskva.

Svitlana Sushko, 62, sobs while visiting the grave of her youngest son, a Ukrainian soldier who was killed last year in the war against Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine
Svitlana Sushko sobs while visiting the grave of her youngest son, a Ukrainian soldier who was killed last year in the war against Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine (Jae C Hong/AP)

Ukraine said it hit the Moskva, a guided-missile cruiser, with missiles in a devastating symbolic blow to Russia.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the heavily damaged Moskva sank in a storm under tow after being gutted by fire.

It previously said a fire set off some of its weapons and forced the crew to evacuate.

It denied there had been an attack by Ukraine on the ship.

Minutes after confirming the attack on the Black Sea port early on Friday morning, Russia’s Ministry of Defence said it had also repelled another attack by Ukraine on Crimea.

The ministry said air defence systems shot down 10 drones and it had electronically jammed another three.

Videos shared on Russian social media channels reportedly from around the city of Feodosia in Crimea showed what appeared to be air defence systems working, as well as loud explosions.