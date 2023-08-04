Northern Ireland Secretary considering revenue raising measures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Northern Ireland Secretary considering revenue raising measures

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris says he is assessing information prepared for him by the Northern Ireland Civil Service (Claudia Savage/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris says he is assessing information prepared for him by the Northern Ireland Civil Service (Claudia Savage/PA)

Measures to raise more public revenue in Northern Ireland are being considered, the Secretary of State has said.

Decisions have effectively been left to Chris Heaton-Harris in the region in the absence of the Stormont Executive amid DUP protest action over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Speaking to media in Belfast on Friday, Mr Heaton-Harris said action needs to be taken to bring Northern Ireland’s finances under control, and he will consider information prepared around potential revenue raising measures.

“I asked for a lot of information from the Northern Ireland Civil Service who have done a tonne of work on this revenue raising piece and answered the questions,” he said.

“I’m minded to go ahead with the public consultations but I want to actually read what’s been presented to me to make sure I am making the right decisions.”

Earlier Mr Heaton-Harris met with the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady to hear what progress has been made in talks with the political parties around challenges to the region’s finances and public services.

He said he is “acutely aware” that the ongoing absence of a Stormont Executive is “exasperating the challenges facing all public services across Northern Ireland”.

Jayne Brady
Jayne Brady arrives at Erskine House in Belfast for a meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (Claudia Savage/PA)

“Action needs to be taken to bring Northern Ireland’s public finances under control and make them sustainable for future years, and the necessary decisions have not been taken by local leaders to ensure affordable public service transformation can take place, and now that is being felt in the most undesirable of ways by people across Northern Ireland,” he told media in Belfast.

“The people of Northern Ireland urgently need a credible plan to deliver sustainable public services.”

He said the civil service have been working hard on this, but in the absence of a Stormont Executive a plan cannot be agreed.

Mr Heaton-Harris said he plans to meet with political leaders in the coming weeks to review progress.