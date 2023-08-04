Stepfather jailed for murder of 10-month-old subjected to ‘culture of cruelty’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stepfather jailed for murder of 10-month-old subjected to ‘culture of cruelty’

By Press Association
Jacob Crouch had multiple internal injuries at the time he died (Crown Prosecution Service/PA)
A man has been jailed for life for the murder of his 10-month-old stepson and will serve a minimum term of 28 years.

Craig Crouch caused “acute physical and mental suffering” to Jacob Crouch over six months, before assaulting him in a “vicious” fatal attack in December 2020.

Crouch, 39, was found guilty of murder and three counts of child cruelty on Wednesday after a jury heard Jacob had 39 rib fractures, 19 visible bruises and internal injuries likened to those seen in car crash victims.

Jacob’s mother, Gemma Barton, was also jailed for 10 years for causing or allowing his death and child cruelty, after being cleared of murder and manslaughter.

Jailing Crouch at Derby Crown Court on Friday, Mr Justice Kerr said he was “in some ways, an unlikely murderer” but was “domineering, aggressive, boastful and arrogant” and caused Jacob “intense and prolonged harm”.

He said: “Jacob was a happy, smiley bubbly baby who never complained about the horrific treatment he was receiving.

“He had to put up with it, and he did, often with a smile. Even those who never knew Jacob personally will miss him.

Craig Crouch told Gemma Barton she needed to be 'harder' on her son (Derbyshire Police/PA)
“You caused Jacob acute physical and mental suffering.

“You inflicted first bruising, and then fractured ribs, on this little baby. You have not shown any remorse for what you did.”

Crouch, of Donisthorpe Lane, Moira, Leicestershire, remained silent in the dock, while Barton, of Ray Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, and members of the public gallery wept during the hearing.

A seven-week trial heard Jacob was found dead in his cot at the family home in Foxley Chase, Linton, near Swadlincote in Derbyshire, on the morning of December 30, 2020.

A post-mortem examination concluded he had died from an infection caused by a traumatic bowel injury, with dozens of other injuries also found, despite Crouch saying in a 999 call that Jacob was “fine” just two hours before he died.

Barton, who the judge said had “misplaced affection” for Crouch, said her partner must have been responsible for her son’s death, while Crouch, a former forklift driver, denied all knowledge of how Jacob’s multiple injuries were caused and suggested they were self-inflicted.

Jacob's life had 'episodes of significant pain and suffering', the trial heard (Derbyshire Police/PA)
But Dr Sarah Dixon, a consultant paediatrician, told the trial it was “not remotely” possible that Jacob could have caused the injuries, which instead were a result of “repeated physical abuse” by Crouch.

Speaking on Friday, prosecutor Mary Prior KC said 22 of the rib fractures occurred in the week of his death.

She said: “Each fracturing event required sustained, significant force by adult hands.

“The severe symptoms of that would have been readily evident to a parent.

“Perhaps the most tragic aspect of this case is that if either of these parents had gone for medical help, Jacob would have lived.

“Therefore, the failure to obtain any treatment for these severe injuries contributed significantly to his death.”

The trial heard Crouch told Barton in June 2020 to be “more regimental” with her son, including by taking him to bed for crying for no reason in order to “not let this take over us”.

Gemma Barton said during her evidence that it was 'Craig's way or no way' (Derbyshire Police/PA)
In a later text, he claimed he was “starting to get really pissed off” with Jacob, who in one message was referred to as the “devil” by the pair.

In September, when Barton told Crouch she was bathing Jacob, he replied “3 foot deep, just hot water and some bleach xxxx”.

Balraj Bhatia KC, mitigating for Crouch, said he had no previous convictions as his client looked on silently throughout the hearing.

Clive Stockwell KC, representing Barton, said the 33-year-old also had no previous convictions and she was “effectively isolated” by her partner.

He said: “The evidence is supportive of the fact that at all material times, Gemma Barton was coerced and controlled by Mr Crouch and that should be accounted for.

“Gemma Barton did not assault her son and neither did she encourage or assist Mr Crouch.

“She failed to protect her son on that fatal night when she should have been aware, as the jury found, of the risk posed by Mr Crouch, and she will have to live with the reality of that finding, and if the verdict of the jury allies with the truth, so she should.”