May trial set for Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary

By Press Association
Anjem Choudary and co-accused Khaled Hussein will next appear in court in January (PA)
Anjem Choudary and co-accused Khaled Hussein will next appear in court in January (PA)

Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary is facing a trial next May for alleged terror offences.

The 56-year-old was arrested at his home in Ilford, east London, on July 17, while a second suspect, Khaled Hussein, was detained at Heathrow having arrived on a flight the same day.

Choudary was charged with directing a terrorist organisation, being a member of the proscribed organisation Al-Muhajiroun (ALM) and addressing meetings to encourage support for the group.

Hussein, 28, who lives in Canada, was charged with membership of ALM.

On Friday, the defendants appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing by video link from custody.

Choudary was at HMP Full Sutton in Yorkshire and Hussein appeared from HMP Wandsworth in south London.

Anjem Choudary court case
Anjem Choudary appearing by video link from HMP Full Sutton in Yorkshire, at the Old Bailey in London (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker set a plea hearing for January 5 and a provisional trial at Kingston Crown Court from May 20 next year.

The court was told the trial of up to eight weeks would be heard before a High Court judge.

During the hearing, the defendants spoke only to confirm their identities and dates of birth.

Grey-bearded and bespectacled Choudary wore a white robe and Hussein appeared in a grey and black checked shirt.

Choudary could be seen on the video link scribbling notes as defence barristers in court discussed the timetable for the case.

Mr Justice Baker told the defendants: “The trial in this case – if it is to take place – will take place at Kingston Crown Court before a High Court judge on May 20 of next year and you will appear at either that court or this court on January 5 for a plea and trial preparation hearing. In the meantime, you will remain in custody.”