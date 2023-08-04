Charles and Camilla to mark anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death privately

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charles and Camilla to mark anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death privately

By Press Association
Charles and Camilla are on their traditional summer break (Chris Jackson/PA)
Charles and Camilla are on their traditional summer break (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King and Queen are expected to mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death privately, it is understood.

Charles and Camilla, who are on their traditional summer break, will not hold a private family gathering at their Balmoral estate to commemorate the passing of the late monarch and no public event is planned.

Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died peacefully at Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, on September 8 last year, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

King Charles III coronation
King Charles and members of the royal family following behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey (Danny Lawson/PA)

Her death was the moment her son and heir Charles became King, and the date will remain a poignant period for the head of state.

It is understood the King and Queen are not expected to attend any public engagements during the week of the anniversary.

The late Queen used to mark the passing of her father King George VI, who died on February 6 1952, privately at Sandringham.

Charles has carried out a number of firsts during his time as head of state, from carrying out his first overseas state visit to Germany to delivering his inaugural Christmas broadcast.