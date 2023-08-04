Six held in Romania and London as part of human trafficking investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six held in Romania and London as part of human trafficking investigation

By Press Association
A 24-year-old man, who was wanted on a UK court warrant, was arrested by the Metropolitan Police and is in custody in north London (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Six people in London and Romania have been held as part of a police investigation into human trafficking using “loverboy tactics” to lure women into prostitution.

On Friday morning, 133 officers took part in raids in the two countries and six people suspected of being victims of modern slavery were found in London.

The Metropolitan Police believe an organised crime network is using male recruiters in Romania to pretend to be boyfriends to potential victims before trafficking them to London for use in the sex trade.

Cash seized during raids in the two countries
A 24-year-old man, who was wanted on a UK court warrant, was arrested and taken into custody in north London.

Five people have been detained for questioning by Romanian officers for alleged human trafficking offences.

Cash, watches, vehicles and firearms were seized as part of the raids in the country.

Detective inspector Melanie Lillywhite, from the Met central specialist crime’s modern slavery unit, said the gang’s operations have been “disrupted”.

She added that the recruiting and grooming of women for “exploitation is still happening across London and the UK” and hundreds of modern slavery victims are found each year.

Two watches which were seized by police
The people found on Friday will be safeguarded and supported by the charity Justice and Care and specialist officers from the Met Police.

As part of the investigation, which involved co-operation with European agencies Europol and Eurojust, 12 warrants in Romania and three in north London were issued.

Ms Lillywhite also said that victims of modern slavery work in construction, on farms, cannabis factories, car washes, barbers and nail bars and appealed to the public for information.

She said: “Victims are often told the police and authorities in the UK are not to be trusted and with limited English are unable to seek help, even if they want to.

“We believe there are victims of modern slavery in every borough across London and the public may encounter them every day, possibly without realising.”