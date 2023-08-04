Duke could close allotments if homes proposal fails, inquiry told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Duke could close allotments if homes proposal fails, inquiry told

By Press Association
An appeal brought by the Northumberland Estates development company began on Monday (Yui Mok/PA)
The Duke of Northumberland could shut an allotment site on his west London estate if a proposal for dozens of new homes fails, a public inquiry has heard.

Ralph Percy, the 12th Duke of Northumberland, lost an application in October 2021 to build 80 flats after the council received more than 900 objections from local residents to the plans.

An appeal brought by the Northumberland Estates development company began on Monday.

A planning consultant for Northumberland Estates told the inquiry there was “every likelihood the site would be closed” should the appeal fail.

Estate trustees would have a “decision to make about permanent closure”, Pauline Roberts said.

The allotment site could have “plenty of other uses” that would be achieved “without requiring planning permission, like using it for biodiversity credits”, she added.

Allotment licences have not been renewed by Northumberland Estates since 2021, the inquiry was told.

Allotments in Isleworth
Northumberland Estates said its plans would help provide an income stream to speed up conservation works to Syon House (Yui Mok/PA)

Local residents, councillors and allotment holders – plus the Labour MP for Brentford and Isleworth and former Hounslow councillor Ruth Cadbury – are among those to have already spoken at the appeal hearing about why they feel the scheme should be rejected.

Northumberland Estates said its plans for 80 flats would include a new space for allotments.

Key worker housing for the neighbouring West Middlesex University hospital has also been promised.

Ms Roberts continued: “If the plans are approved there would be 38 allotments protected for the next 50 years.

“There’s no duty to provide allotments, so securing 38 for 50 years should be given significant weight.

“If not approved, there’s every likelihood the site would be closed.

“There has been a long-term ambition to redevelop the site.

“If the appeal is dismissed, it’s the intention to bring access to an end.”

The chairman of the allotment group previously told the inquiry the proposal to replace the current allotments with smaller “60 square metre” plots was inadequate as they would only be suitable for “beginners”.

Stephen Hurton, chairman of Isleworth’s Park Road Allotment Association since 2016, said people with smaller plots “can’t grow potatoes or brassicas because you don’t have the space”.

He added: “If you don’t know you’re going to be able to harvest crops then what’s the point of growing them”?

Northumberland Estates said its plans would help provide an income stream to speed up conservation works to Syon House, which is privately owned but open to the public.

Ms Roberts continued: “Restoration works can be accelerated from taking 25 years to approximately nine years. Syon House is a Grade I- listed building of huge importance.

“The alternative is that it would take much longer.”

When asked by Ed Grant, for the council, if alternative funding could be found by the Duke of Northumberland for the restoration works, Ms Roberts said the “personal circumstances” of the Duke were “not relevant”.

Syon House
Grade I-listed Syon House in Middlesex. (Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA)

Syon House lies within the 200-acre Syon Park. Period dramas such as The Madness Of King George, Emma starring Gwyneth Paltrow, and Gosford Park have been filmed there.

Closing submissions will be made in September.