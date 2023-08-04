Murder investigation launched after man dies in Lewisham stabbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder investigation launched after man dies in Lewisham stabbing

By Press Association
File photo dated 19/11/21 of police tape near a scene of a suspected crime, as convenience stores are calling for police to launch a “most wanted” list of thieves amid record levels of theft from shops.
A murder investigation has been launched after a 20 year-old man was stabbed to death in south-east London.

Police were called to Kender Street, at the junction with Queen’s Road, Lewisham, on Friday at just before 1am.

The victim was taken by the London Ambulance Service to a south London hospital in a critical condition, where he later died.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, leading the Met’s South East Command, said: “I am saddened to see another young life lost needlessly to knife crime in our city, another family devastated by loss – my thoughts are with the young man’s loved ones.”

No arrests have yet been made and a crime scene remains in place.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination has yet to take place.

Mr Lawry said: “I know that local people will be shocked by this incident and I would like to reassure the community that, alongside our Specialist Crime colleagues, we are working hard to establish the full facts of this incident and to identify those responsible.

“My officers remain at the scene and will be conducting enhanced patrols in the coming days to ensure that anyone with information, or concerns can approach them.

“If you do have information that could assist the investigation, but don’t want to speak directly to police, I urge you to contact Crimestoppers who will not even ask for your name.”