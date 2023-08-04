Loved ones pay heartfelt tribute to victims of TikTok killer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loved ones pay heartfelt tribute to victims of TikTok killer

By Press Association
Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin died along with Saqib Hussain in the crash (Leicestershire Police/PA)
The families of two men who died after a TikTok influencer rammed their car off the road have spoken of their “enormous loss”.

Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin died when their car “split in two” and caught fire after it left the A46 dual carriageway near Leicester on February 11 2022.

YouTube and TikTok content creator Mahek Bukhari and her mother Ansreen Bukhari were found guilty of their murder following a three-month trial at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.

The victims, both 21 and from Banbury in Oxfordshire, were in a Skoda chased by Audi and Seat vehicles.

Bukhari, 24, was said to have taken part in the chase after Mr Hussain threatened to use sexually explicit material to expose a long-running affair he had with her 46-year-old mother Ansreen.

Speaking after the verdict was delivered, Mr Ijazuddin’s family said in a statement: “Everyone who knew Hashim loved him. His death is not just a massive loss to our family but also to our whole community.

“Hashim would always put others first and wouldn’t hesitate to help others if they needed it.

“On that tragic day, he was simply helping his friend and this resulted in his death.

“It has been extremely painful not only losing Hashim at such a young age but also in the circumstances in which we lost him.”

Saqib Hussain
Saqib Hussain died with Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin in the incident (Leicestershire Police/PA)

The family of Mr Hussain said they had been “shattered” by the “senseless act” which killed him.

They added: “We are still struggling to come to terms with the enormity of our loss.

“I do not feel that we have received justice as we have now got a life sentence.

“I never imagined that I would have to bury one of my children, that I would spend every waking moment suddenly expecting him to come back and tell me everything is OK, endlessly searching for his face whenever I am in public even though I know it is impossible.

“This grief of losing Saqib has further been compounded by having to relive the horror of my son’s death over and over again in court.”