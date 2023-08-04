Man shocked to find night-time intruder in living room is 20st black bear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man shocked to find night-time intruder in living room is 20st black bear

By Press Association
The bear was shot after breaking into the house during the night (Seeley Oblander via AP)
A Montana couple got a late-night wake-up call from a barking dog alerting them that a black bear had broken into their living room before the man shot and killed the animal with a handgun.

The confrontation with the large beast happened in the rural community of Luther at the base of the rugged Beartooth Mountains, where Thomas Bolkcom and fiancee Seeley Oblander live with their two dogs.

After staying up late the night before – the couple were scheduled to fly that morning to Arizona for their stag and hen parties – they were woken up at about 3am by their dog Maizey barking furiously upstairs from the house’s main floor, Ms Oblander said.

Mr Bolkcom, 27, a commercial painter and elk hunter, went to investigate and tried to coax the dog downstairs when he turned around “and there’s this black bear standing in the living room five feet away,” Oblander said.

Wearing only a T-shirt and underwear, Mr Bolkcom ran back downstairs, got a handgun and returned to the living room where he shot the bear.

It ran into another room so he shot the bear several more times.

The animal had broken in through a screened window. Ms Oblander, 26, said it had no other way out and was between Mr Bolkcom and the door.

“I never thought there would be a bear in our house, so that was quite the wake-up call at three in the morning,” she said.

“I just stayed downstairs with the dogs, trying to help keep them out of the way and let Tom handle it. He did a great job.”

The couple and Mr Bolkcom’s brother dragged the bear outside then called their fathers, who came to the house to meet with a game warden so the others could catch a morning flight.

The warden told them the bear was about 10 years old and weighed about 113-136 kilograms (18-20 stone), said Rocky Oblander, who returned to the house Friday to remove blood-stained carpets.

“At least nobody got hurt,” Mr Oblander said. “It’s just too sad because it was a beautiful bear.”

The warden determined the shooting was justified in self-defense, said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Chrissy Webb.

Black bears frequent the area and in recent weeks one had been prowling the neighborhood, getting food from unsecured garbage cans and other sources, Mr Webb said.

Although the house that was broken into did not have unsecured food or garbage, Mr Webb said the bear likely became habituated to associate humans with food, creating a dangerous situation for local residents and the animal.

“This is pretty abnormal behaviour to have a bear entering a home,” Mr Webb said. “This large male black bear ended up dying because of improperly stored attractants in the community.”

Bears become more active in the spring and summer and in recent weeks they have been spotted in a Southern California jacuzzi, a backyard in Maine and in an Idaho man’s garage.

Last month, near West Yellowstone, Montana, a grizzly bear killed a 48-year-old Kansas woman while she was running or hiking on a trail west of Yellowstone National Park.