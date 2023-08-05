Thousands overwhelm New York’s Union Square for livestreamer’s giveaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands overwhelm New York’s Union Square for livestreamer’s giveaway

By Press Association
Content creator Kai Cenat, centre left, places his hands on his face as he is helped into a New York Police vehicle near Union Square in New York (WABC-TV via AP)
Police made 65 arrests and said they plan to charge livestreamer Kai Cenat with inciting a riot after thousands packed Manhattan’s Union Square for a hyped giveaway.

On his Instagram feed, Cenat had promoted a giveaway at 4pm in the New York park and people started lining up from 1.30pm, with the crowd swelling by 3pm and some becoming unruly.

Aerial TV news footage showed a surging, tightly packed crowd running through the streets, scaling structures in the park and climbing on vehicles.

By 5.30pm, police officers in growing numbers had regained control of much of the area, but small skirmishes were still breaking out, with young people knocking over barricades and throwing bottles and even a flowerpot at officers.

Union Square Crowd
The crowd swelled by 3pm (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Police were seen wrestling people to the ground and chasing them down the street.

Of those arrested, 30 were juveniles.

NYPD chief Jeffrey Maddrey said police planned to charge Cenat with multiple counts of inciting a riot, unlawful assembly and possibly other crimes.

He said a number of people were injured, including at least four people taken away in ambulances, and police vehicles were damaged.

Some young people leaving the park said they had gone expecting to get a computer for livestreaming or a new PlayStation.

Skylark Jones, 19, who went with a friend, said the scene was already packed when they arrived and bottles were being thrown before police with riot shields began “charging at people”.

Cenat, 21, is a video creator with 6.5 million followers on the platform Twitch, where he regularly livestreams.

He also boasts four million subscribers on YouTube, where he posts daily life and comedy vlogs ranging from “Fake Hibachi Chef Prank!” to his most recent video, “I Rented Us Girlfriends In Japan!”

His 299 YouTube videos have amassed more than 276 million views.

In December he was crowned streamer of the year at the 12th annual Streamy Awards.

Of those arrested, 30 were juveniles (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Messages sent by AP to his publicist, management company and an email address for business inquiries were not immediately returned.

Livestreaming on Twitch from a vehicle as the event gathered steam, Cenat displayed gift cards he planned to give away.

He urged: “Everybody who’s out there, make sure y’all safe.

“We’re not gonna do nothin’ until it’s safe.”

Eventually he and an entourage got out of the vehicle and went through the crowd, into the park, where Cenat was surrounded by a cheering, shoving mob.

Mr Maddrey said Cenat was removed “for his safety” and police were in contact with him.

Videos posted on social media and taken from news helicopters showed Cenat being lifted over a fence and out of the crowd and then placed in a police vehicle.

The police chief also said a city bus filled with people who were arrested came under attack, and more police had to be sent to protect it.

“We have encountered things like this before but never to this level of dangerousness,” Mr Maddrey said.

Three officers were hurt, including a sergeant who broke a hand. A teenager was injured by exploding fireworks, he said.

“Listen, we’re not against young people having a good time, we’re not against young people gathering.

“But it can’t be to this level where it’s dangerous. A lot of people got hurt today.”