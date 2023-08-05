Funeral home offers pink coffins with Barbie lining

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Funeral home offers pink coffins with Barbie lining

By Press Association
Pink coloured coffins featuring a Barbie motif are displayed at a funeral home in Ahuachapan, El Salvador (Salvador Melendez/AP)
Pink coloured coffins featuring a Barbie motif are displayed at a funeral home in Ahuachapan, El Salvador (Salvador Melendez/AP)

A funeral home in El Salvador has taken Barbie mania to an extreme, offering pink coffins with Barbie linings.

The pink metal coffins are on sale at the Alpha and Omega Funeral Home in the city of Ahuachapan, near the border with Guatemala.

Owner Isaac Villegas said he had already offered the option of pink coffins before the July premiere of the Barbie movie.

But the craze that swept Latin America convinced him to decorate the cloth linings of the coffins with pictures of the doll. The coffins are also decorated with little white stars.

El Salvador Barbie Mania
The pink metal coffins are on sale at the Alpha and Omega Funeral Home in the city of Ahuachapan (Salvador Melendez/AP)

“I said ‘We have to jump on this trend,’” Mr Villegas said of the coffins.

He said “it has been a success” and the funeral home has already launched a promotional campaign around the Barbie boxes and has sold 10 of them.

That does not mean 10 people have actually been buried in them as many people in El Salvador buy a pre-paid package for future burial.

Mr Villegas said that until a year ago, families had preferred traditional coffins in colours like brown, black, white or grey but, a year ago, he sold his first pink coffin to a family who wanted their very happy relative buried in a happier-coloured coffin.

Now he has no plans to turn back, though he still offers darker colours.

“We are going to have more pink coffins, because people are asking for it,” he said.

Latin America jumped on Barbie mania with pink-coloured tacos and pastries, commercial planes bearing the Barbie logo, political ads, and even Barbie-themed protests.

The famous doll’s theme has also taken a macabre tone.

In July, anti-government demonstrators dressed up two women in pink and put them in giant Barbie boxes in the main square of Lima, Peru’s capital, to protest President Dina Boluarte, under whose administration police have often clashed with protesters.

And in Mexico, a sister of one of Mexico’s 112,000 missing people began sewing doll outfits to make a “Searching Mother” Barbie, referring to the volunteers who fan out across Mexico’s dusty plains to search for gravesites that might contain their children’s remains.

Her creator, volunteer searcher Delia Quiroa, hopes to publicise the plight of mothers who have to carry out the searches and investigations police will not do.