Climber retires after becoming fastest to climb world’s highest 14 peaks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Climber retires after becoming fastest to climb world’s highest 14 peaks

By Press Association
Norwegian mountain climber Kristin Harila, centre, and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjin Sherpa, right, arrive at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal (Niranjan Shreshta/AP)
Norwegian mountain climber Kristin Harila, centre, and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjin Sherpa, right, arrive at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal (Niranjan Shreshta/AP)

A Norwegian who has just become the fastest climber to scale all the world’s 14 highest mountains has announced upon her return to Nepal that she is retiring from climbing high peaks.

Kristin Harila and her Sherpa guide Tenjin were given a hero’s welcome at Kathmandu airport, where hundreds of people including mountaineers, government officials and well-wishers gathered to welcome them back with cheers and flower garlands.

Ms Harila and Tenjin scaled Mount K2 in Pakistan last week, thus concluding the climb of the 14th peak – that is more than 8,000 metres (about 26,000ft) high – in 92 days, shattering the previous record of 189 days.

“I don’t think I will try any 8,000 metres for a while,” Ms Harila said.

Norwegian woman mountain climber Kristin Harila, centre, and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, left, who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world’s 14 highest peaks in 92 days arrive at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal
Kristin Harila, centre, and her Sherpa guide Tenjin Sherpa, left, arrive at the airport in Kathmandu (Niranjan Shreshta/AP)

“I have done 28 8,000 metres in total so I think I have done my part.”

The 37-year-old climber began the mission of setting a new record in April by scaling Mount Shishapangma followed by other peaks in China as well as Nepal, including Mount Everest.

She then moved on to Pakistan to complete her list of climbs.

This year was her second attempt to set the record of becoming the fastest climber of the 14 peaks.

Ms Harila had initially begun her world record attempt in April 2022 with the aim of completing it by September.

Norwegian woman mountain climber Kristin Harila, centre, who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world’s 14 highest peaks in 92 days smiles as she and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, arrive at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal
Norwegian mountain climber Kristin Harila set a new record by scaling the world’s 14 highest peaks in 92 days (Niranjan Shreshta/AP)

But she only managed 12 peaks after Chinese authorities restricted foreign travel to the country because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am going to do running in the mountains and have already signed up for a race,” she said of her immediate plans.

Ms Harila said Mount K2, the last one on her list, was the most difficult one to tackle.

K2 is the second-highest peak in the world.

Ms Harila said that weather conditions usually dictate how difficult a climb can be and this year they faced “very hard conditions on K2” because of “very deep snow”.

Family and friends wait to welcome Norwegian woman mountain climber Kristin Harila, and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world’s 14 highest peaks in 92 days as they arrive at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal
Family and friends wait to welcome Norwegian mountain climber Kristin Harila and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjin Sherpa at the airport in Kathmandu (Niranjan Shreshta/AP)

The last record for the fastest climb of the 14 peaks was held by Nirmal Purja, a Nepal-born British citizen who scaled them in 189 days in 2019, beating the previous record of more than seven years set by a South Korean climber.

Purja’s climbs were later adapted into a popular Netflix documentary called 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.