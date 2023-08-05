Eight people evacuated from Dublin homes after flooding caused by heavy rain

Eight people have been evacuated from their Dublin homes after spot flooding hit parts of the country overnight, following heavy rainfall in parts of the country.

Forecaster Met Eireann had issued several warnings for heavy rain and strong winds as Storm Antoni moved eastwards across Ireland.

Firefighters attended the scene of flooding in residential areas in Clontarf on Saturday morning, with water-trained firefighters offering the use of inflatable rafts to help people leave their homes safely.

Dublin Fire Brigade said they are also working with Dublin City Council and ESB at a flooded basement in an apartment block.

Met Eireann had issued a Status Yellow rain warning for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath and Wicklow that was in place overnight until 11am on Saturday.

A wind warning was also in place for several counties, including Dublin, with a risk of falling branches and difficult travelling conditions.

A Status Yellow wind warning remains in place for nine counties, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and all Munster counties, until 1pm on Saturday, with a risk of gusts reaching up to 110km/hr.