Manchester United complete Rasmus Hojlund signing on five-year deal By Press Association August 5 2023, 12.56pm Rasmus Hojlund has signed for Manchester United (Nigel French/PA) Manchester United have completed the signing of striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta on a five-year deal. The 20-year-old, who has netted six times in six appearances for Denmark, has an option for a further year which would take his Old Trafford stay to 2029. Hojlund told the club website: "It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player. Rasmus Hojlund is a RED! ✍️🔴#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2023 "I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me. "It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players."