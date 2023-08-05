In Pictures: Storm Antoni batters UK as events are cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Storm Antoni batters UK as events are cancelled

By Press Association
Waves crash against the shore in Portland, Dorset (James Manning/PA)
Waves crash against the shore in Portland, Dorset (James Manning/PA)

A danger to life warning has been issued as Storm Antoni hits parts of the UK, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Falling trees, riptides and inadequate building structures are some of the dangers people should look out for during the amber wind warning, the Met Office said.

The amber warning, which indicates flying debris is possible and could lead to injuries or danger to life, is in place for south-western areas of England and Wales.

Antoni
A fallen tree on the road to Veryan on the Roseland Peninsula in Cornwall (David Davies/PA)
Storm Antoni
A man photographs waves crashing against the shore in Portland, Dorset, as Storm Antoni approaches (James Manning/PA)
Storm Antoni
Antoni is the first named storm of the season (James Manning/PA)
Racegoers shelter at Goodwood
Racegoers shelter from the rain at Goodwood (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Antoni
Brollies were much in evidence at the races (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Qatar Goodwood Festival 2023 – Day Five – Goodwood Racecourse
Racegoers walk past a giant puddle on day five of the Qatar Goodwood Festival (KieranCleeves/PA)
Storm Antoni
Racing was abandoned due to unsafe conditions (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Storm Antoni
Brighton Pride festival took place amid amid worsening weather (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)
Weather
Revellers sought protection from the elements during Pride in Brighton (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)
Storm Antoni
People walk through the rain ahead of the pre-season friendly match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth (Steven PAston/PA)
Storm Antoni
Dancing in the rain during the Elite Men’s Final of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at Fort William (Will Matthews/PA)
Storm Antoni
Great Britain’s Bernard Kerr in action in the Elite Men’s Final (Will Matthews/PA)