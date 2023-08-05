Influencer Kai Cenat faces charges of inciting riot after New York City mayhem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Influencer Kai Cenat faces charges of inciting riot after New York City mayhem

By Press Association
Dozens of people were arrested (AP)
Dozens of people were arrested (AP)

Social media influencer Kai Cenat is facing charges of inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful gathering in New York City, after the online streamer drew thousands of his followers, many of them teenagers, with promises of giving away electronics, including a new PlayStation.

The event led to chaos, with dozens of people arrested – some of whom jumped on top of vehicles, hurled bottles and threw punches.

Cenat was released early on Saturday from police custody after being issued a desk appearance ticket, which is issued by police to require a suspect to appear in court to answer charges.

A police spokesperson said Cenat is to appear in court on August 18.

Union Square Crowd
Influencer Kai Cenat, centre left, was removed from the scene by police (WABC-TV via AP)

The mayhem in New York City’s Union Square on Friday afternoon put further focus on the hold social media influencers have on the people who follow them.

During a press briefing on an unrelated crime, New York City mayor Eric Adams said: “Our children cannot be raised by social media.”

Police said they arrested 65 people, including 30 juveniles. Several people were injured, including some with bloodied faces. At least four people were taken away in ambulances.

Mr Adams added: “I don’t think people realize the level of discipline that we showed to take a very dangerous, volatile situation and to be able to bring it to a level of resolve without any loss of life or any substantial damage to property and without young people harming themselves.”

Cenat, 21, is a video creator with 6.5 million followers on the platform Twitch, where he regularly livestreams.

Union Square Crowd
People film police officers as they chant anti-NYPD slogans in New York’s Times Square (AP)

He also boasts four million subscribers on YouTube, where he posts daily life and comedy vlogs ranging from: “Fake Hibachi Chef Prank!” to his most recent video: “I Rented Us Girlfriends In Japan!”

His 299 YouTube videos have amassed more than 276 million views among them.

In December, he was crowned streamer of the year at the 12th annual Streamy Awards.

Livestreaming on Twitch from a vehicle as the event gathered steam, Cenat displayed gift cards he planned to give away.

Noting the crowd and police presence, he urged: “Everybody who’s out there, make sure y’all safe. … We’re not gonna do nothin’ until it’s safe.”

Union Square Crowd
Thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan’s Union Square for the supposed giveaway (AP)

Eventually he and an entourage got out of the vehicle and hustled through a crowd, crossed a street and went into the park, where Cenat was surrounded by a cheering, shoving mob.

Chief Jeffrey Maddrey of the New York Police Department said Cenat at some point in the afternoon was removed “for his safety” and police were in contact with him.

Videos posted on social media and taken from news helicopters showed Cenat being lifted over a fence and out of the crowd and then placed in a police vehicle.

Aerial TV news footage showed a surging, tightly packed crowd running through the streets, scaling structures in the park and snarling traffic.

Shouting teenagers swung objects at car windows, threw paint cans and set off fire extinguishers. Some people climbed onto a moving vehicle, falling off as it sped away. Others pounded on or climbed atop city buses.

Three officers were hurt, Mr Maddrey said.