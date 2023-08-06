Pope ends Portugal trip with open-air Mass to 1.5 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pope ends Portugal trip with open-air Mass to 1.5 million

By Press Association
Pope Francis presides over a Mass celebrating the 37th World Youth Day at the Parque Tejo in Lisbon (Francisco Seco/AP)
Pope Francis presides over a Mass celebrating the 37th World Youth Day at the Parque Tejo in Lisbon (Francisco Seco/AP)

Pope Francis has wrapped up his five-day trip to Portugal with an open-air Mass for an estimated 1.5 million people who camped overnight on a vast field in Lisbon to attend the grand finale of the World Youth Day festival.

The sun rose over the River Tagus, waking up pilgrims who slept on mats, cots and the bare ground to be in place for Francis’s Mass, scheduled for early to avoid midday temperatures that are expected to hit 40C. Starting at dawn, a priest-DJ started spinning thumping reggae and Christian hymns from the sound system.

Francis set out earlier than planned on Sunday morning to loop the field in his popemobile, continuing the improvisation that has characterised this trip.

He has ditched speeches in favour of off-the-cuff conversations with young people and substituted a formal prayer for peace in Ukraine at the Fatima shrine, long associated with exhortations of peace and conversion in Russia. The Vatican later published part of the prayer on Twitter.

Pilgrims
More than a million people attended the early Mass on Sunday (Francisco Seco/AP)

Early on in his 10-year papacy, Francis would frequently go rogue and ignore his pre-planned speeches, seemingly moved by the moment to engage directly with even huge crowds of people.

In more recent years, he largely stuck to script especially when visiting places where Christians are a minority or where his audiences might not appreciate his informal style.

But in Lisbon, he has been back on comfortable turf, with many people who can easily follow his native Spanish and seem to appreciate his conversational way of communicating.

On Saturday night, during an evening vigil before 1.5 million people, Francis again ditched his prepared speech to offer instead some words of advice about journeying together through life and faith, egging on the crowd to shout back answers to him.

“The only time it’s right, the only situation where it’s okay to look down at someone from above, is to help him get up,” Francis told them.

Pilgrims
Sunday's Mass was held early to avoid the searing heat of midday (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Responding to questions about whether the pope’s health is the reason behind his ignored speeches, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis is in good shape and is not suffering any eyesight problems that would make reading his remarks difficult.

The young people seem thrilled with all the Pope has been saying and braved a searing temperature of 38C to be in place for the vigil service to hear him.

Francis’s message this week has been one of inclusivity, insisting that “everyone, everyone, everyone” has a place in the church. That is consistent with his message that the church is not a place of rigid rules where only the perfect can be let in, but rather a “field hospital” for wounded souls, where all are welcome.

“It’s something really important in today’s world to accept us as we are, and to know our place as Christians, and to validate it,” said Doriane Kilundu, a 23-year-old pilgrim from the Democratic Republic of Congo. “We really support the message of the Pope and we are happy to be here.”

Ms Kilundu said the experience of spending the night on the field, with 1.5 million other people of faith, was a first for her and other Congolese pilgrims.

“I’m in the company of young girls from my country that for the first time are confronted with people from other places, and to understand that we are one nation, and for us is beautiful,” she said.