Don’t be afraid to fail, Pope tells 1.5 million at Lisbon Mass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Don’t be afraid to fail, Pope tells 1.5 million at Lisbon Mass

By Press Association
The huge Mass took place in Parque Tejo, Lisbon, celebrating the 37th World Youth Day (Francisco Seco/AP)
The huge Mass took place in Parque Tejo, Lisbon, celebrating the 37th World Youth Day (Francisco Seco/AP)

Pope Francis has told young people that the Catholic Church needs them and urged them to follow their dreams as he wrapped up World Youth Day in Portugal with a massive open-air Mass for an estimated 1.5 million people.

“Do not be afraid,” Francis told the vast crowd of pilgrims, many of whom camped out overnight on the Lisbon field so they could be in place for the grand finale of the Catholic festival.

During the event, he also announced the next World Youth Day, a major Catholic festival, will be held in Seoul, South Korea, in 2027. It will be the first time the festival has returned to Asia since 1995, when millions turned out for one of St John Paul II’s biggest events in Manila, the Philippines.

Francis largely stuck to script on Sunday but again skipped much of his prepared homily, continuing the improvisation that has characterised his five-day trip to Portugal.

Pilgrims
More than a million people attended the early Mass on Sunday (Francisco Seco/AP)

Early on in his 10-year papacy, Francis would frequently go rogue and ignore his pre-planned speeches, seemingly moved by the moment to engage directly with even huge crowds of people.

In more recent years, he largely stuck to script especially when visiting places where Christians are a minority or where his audiences might not appreciate his informal style.

But in Lisbon, he has been back on comfortable turf, with many people who can easily follow his native Spanish and seem to appreciate his conversational way of communicating. They also seem to appreciate the massive turnout.

“I never thought that so many people would come,” said Ana Garcia Prat, a 23-year-old Spanish pilgrim in Lisbon. “In my head, I never pictured a Mass with so many people from so many different countries.”

Pope's Mass
A priest offers communion to a worshipper during Mass presided by Pope Francis (Francisco Seco/AP)

On Sunday, Francis urged the young people to follow their dreams and not be afraid of failing, reprising a theme that St John Paul II frequently repeated during his quarter-century of World Youth Days.

“As young people, you want to change the world and it is good that you want to change the world and work for justice and peace,” Francis said. “You devote all your energy and creativity to this, yet it still seems insufficient.

“The Church and the world need you, the young, as much as the Earth needs rain.”

Over the last few days, Francis has ditched speeches in favour of off-the-cuff conversations with young people and substituted a formal prayer for peace in Ukraine at the Fatima shrine, long associated with exhortations of peace and conversion in Russia. The Vatican later published part of the prayer on Twitter.

Pilgrims
Sunday’s Mass was held early to avoid the searing heat of midday (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Responding to questions about whether the Pope’s health is the reason behind his ignored speeches, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis is in good shape and is not suffering any eyesight problems that would make reading his remarks difficult.

The young people seem thrilled with all the Pope has been saying and braved searing temperatures to hear him in person.

They woke on Sunday as the sun rose over the River Tagus. Many had slept on mats, cots and the bare ground to be in place for Francis’s Mass, scheduled for early to avoid midday temperatures that were expected to hit 40C. Starting at dawn, a priest-DJ started spinning thumping reggae and Christian hymns from the sound system.

Francis’s message this week has been one of inclusivity, insisting that “everyone, everyone, everyone” has a place in the church. That is consistent with his message that the church is not a place of rigid rules where only the perfect can be let in, but rather a “field hospital” for wounded souls, where all are welcome.

Lisbon Cardinal Manuel Clemente said the Pope wanted the event to be “open… to everyone, showing the breadth of the gospel, which excludes no-one and is open to all”.