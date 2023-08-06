Fire rips through historic Crooked House pub days after sale to private buyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Fire rips through historic Crooked House pub days after sale to private buyer

By Press Association
Police are investigating the blaze at The Crooked House pub (Alamy/PA)
Police are investigating the blaze at The Crooked House pub (Alamy/PA)

A fire has gutted the 18th century Crooked House pub just days after it was sold to a private buyer.

Firefighters and police were called to the pub in Himley, West Midlands, at 10.45pm on Saturday.

Photos from the scene show the well-known pub engulfed in fire.

The blaze was extinguished and no-one was reported to have been injured, Staffordshire Police said.

Police and fire investigators are now working to establish the cause of the fire.

It comes just days after Marston’s was reported to have sold the pub to a private buyer.

Crooked House pub
The pub is understood to have recently been sold to a private buyer (Alamy/PA)

A Facebook post from The Crooked House said on July 27: “The Crooked House has been sold. Unlikely to open its doors again.

“Marston’s have sold the site to a private buyer for alternative use, that is all we know.”

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: “We are appealing for information after a fire at a derelict building in Himley late Saturday evening.

“Officers were called to a report of a fire at what used to be the Crooked House pub on Himley Road at 10.45pm.

“Crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance and had extinguished the blaze. No-one was believed to be inside the building and no-one has been reported injured.

“We are now working with fire investigators to establish the cause of the fire. Fire investigators are inspecting the scene and officers are making local inquiries to secure any information that might help the investigation.

“Anyone who may have any information that could help with the investigation are asked to get in touch. You can contact us through live chat on our website – www.staffordshire.police.uk – or call 101, quoting incident number 761 of August 5. Alternatively, to guarantee anonymity, contact Crimestoppers at

https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.&rdquo

;