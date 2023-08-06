Boy, 12, killed in hit-and-run crash on M62 in West Yorkshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 12, killed in hit-and-run crash on M62 in West Yorkshire

By Press Association
Police said a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child (Yui Mok/PA)
A 12-year-old boy has died after a hit-and-run crash on the M62 in West Yorkshire.

The boy was hit by a vehicle on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway between junctions 25 and 26 near Cleckheaton at about 9.50pm on Saturday, and found in the westbound carriageway.

He was trying to make his way from the central reservation to the hard shoulder of the motorway when he was hit by the vehicle, West Yorkshire Police said.

The vehicle involved failed to stop at the scene, the force added.

Police had received earlier reports shortly after 9.30pm of a one-vehicle crash involving an Audi Q5 on the slip road to Hartshead services and subsequent reports immediately prior to the collision on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 of two people walking along the motorway.

Emergency services at the scene found a man on the hard shoulder of the motorway. He was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and is currently in custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident that has resulted in the death of a young boy. We have specialist officers supporting his family at this extremely difficult time.

“We understand that he was trying to make his way from the central reservation to the hard shoulder when he has been hit by a vehicle.

“The driver of this vehicle has not stopped at the scene or reported this collision to the police, and I would urge them to come forward now and assist us in our inquiries.

“We are also asking anyone who was driving along the M62 between Hartshead Moor and the M606 last night between 9.30pm and 9.50pm to please check any dashcam footage you may have of this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major collision inquiry team by using 101 live chat or by calling 101, quoting log 1786 of August 5.

A full closure of the M62 in both directions between junctions 25 and 26 which was put in place overnight while emergency services dealt with the incident has now been lifted.