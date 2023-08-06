Family pay tribute to ‘funny, kind and wonderful’ 18-year-old who died in fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family pay tribute to ‘funny, kind and wonderful’ 18-year-old who died in fight

By Press Association
Cameron Hamilton, 18, who died from a suspected stab wound following a fight in Bournemouth on Saturday (Dorset Police/PA)
The family of an 18-year-old man who died from a suspected stab wound following a fight in Bournemouth have spoken of their loss of a “funny, kind and wonderful person” as two teenagers continue to be questioned on suspicion of his murder.

Police received a report just before 1.30am on Saturday that a man had been stabbed during a fight in The Square in the Dorset town centre.

Officers rushed to the scene but the teenage victim, named by police as Cameron Hamilton from Bournemouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four 18-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two of those – one from Poole and the other from Bournemouth – have since been released without charge in relation to the murder.

But they were also arrested on suspicion of affray and have been released under investigation for that offence, according to Dorset Police.

A force spokesman said the other two arrested suspects, both from the Portsmouth area, remain in custody after detectives secured a warrant of further detention from Poole Magistrates’ Court.

The victim’s family said in a tribute released through police: “Cam is loved so much by his whole family, we ask that our privacy is respected at this devastating time. We have not lost our beautiful boy, he has been taken.

“We don’t want this to be what Cam is remembered for, we want him to be remembered for the funny, kind and wonderful person he is and always will be.

“We would also like to thank all the police officers who attended the scene and were with Cam and all the people who have sent their condolences and wishes to the family.”

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of the force’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the young man who sadly died and officers are continuing to support them and keep them updated in relation to developments with the investigation.

“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries and I would again urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to contact us.”

Detectives say “various items”, including bits of clothing, were discarded in the Lower Gardens park by people fleeing the scene.