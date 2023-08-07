Indian opposition leader reinstated as legislator days after court order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Indian opposition leader reinstated as legislator days after court order

By Press Association
Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference (AP)
Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference (AP)

India’s parliament has reinstated top opposition leader Rahul Gandhi as a legislator three days after a court halted his criminal defamation conviction for mocking the Prime Minister’s surname.

Mr Gandhi’s reinduction as a member of parliament is likely to strengthen the opposition’s effort to corner Narendra Modi’s government ahead of a no-confidence motion this week over deadly ethnic violence that has roiled India’s north-eastern state of Manipur for more than three months.

A fierce critic of Mr Modi and his main challenger in the 2024 polls, Mr Gandhi was ousted from parliament after his conviction by a magistrate’s court in March.

The supreme court stayed his conviction, which means it is temporarily halted while the court goes into Mr Gandhi’s appeal in detail before issuing a final ruling.

The court’s order also means that Mr Gandhi will be able to contest next year’s general elections unless a final court decision goes against him.

The defamation case involved comments Mr Gandhi made in a 2019 election speech. Mr Gandhi asked: “Why do all thieves have Modi as their surname?”

He then referred to three well-known and unrelated Modis: a fugitive Indian diamond tycoon, a cricket executive banned from the Indian Premier League, and the Prime Minister.

The case was filed by Purnesh Modi, who is a member of Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat state but is not related to the Prime Minister.

Mr Gandhi was sentenced to two years in prison but the court suspended his sentence in April.

The conviction was upheld by the Gujarat state high court so he filed an appeal in the country’s supreme court last month.

The case against Mr Gandhi, the great-grandson of Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister and scion of the dynastic Congress party, was widely condemned by opponents of Mr Modi as the latest assault against democracy and free speech by a government seeking to crush dissent.

The speed of his removal from parliament shocked Indian politics.

India, with 1.4 billion people, is the world’s largest democracy. However, Mr Modi’s critics say democracy has been in retreat since he came to power in 2014.

They accuse his government of pursuing a Hindu nationalist agenda. The government denies that, saying its policies benefit all Indians.

The Nehru-Gandhi family has produced two other prime ministers. Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother, Indira Gandhi, was assassinated while in office, as was his father, Rajiv Gandhi, after he left office.