David Hunter expected to spend ‘about five more years’ in Cypriot prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

David Hunter expected to spend ‘about five more years’ in Cypriot prison

By Press Association
David Hunter said he was prepared for the worst (Victoria Jones/PA)
David Hunter said he was prepared for the worst (Victoria Jones/PA)

A retired miner who killed his seriously ill wife said he was expecting to spend about five more years in a Cypriot prison before a judge announced his sentence.

British expat David Hunter was released from custody last week after a court sentenced him to two years in jail for the manslaughter of Janice, his spouse of 52 years.

The 76-year-old was allowed to walk free within 15 minutes of being sentenced at Paphos District Court due to time already served and good behaviour.

David Hunter lays flowers at the grave of his wife Janice
David Hunter lays flowers at the grave of his wife Janice (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Hunter spent 19 months in prison before being cleared of premeditated murder by a three-judge panel, but found guilty of manslaughter.

On Monday the pensioner said that as he was about to be sentenced he was expecting “about five years”.

The pensioner told Good Morning Britain: “I was prepared for it, I prepared my mind for it, I always prepared for the worst.”

Mr Hunter now has a new home in Cyprus, in the same village where he and his wife lived up until their death.

“I couldn’t be more pleased – I’m living where I wanted to be – 200 metres from my wife’s grave,” he said.

Mr Hunter said he missed seeing his wife’s funeral procession by “seconds” when police officers wouldn’t let him stop to look at it while transporting him through the village.

“I didn’t quite get a glimpse of the coffin,” he said.

“That was one of the worst days in prison. Another few seconds and I would have seen my wife’s coffin.”

“I could see (the priest) coming up to the church. I said: ‘please let’s stop’.

“They wouldn’t let me stop. They didn’t care, they just took me away.”

He said he tried to take his own life after Mrs Hunter’s death because he “didn’t want to live without her”.

“When the police came, my feeling was ‘I don’t care what you do’.”

Mr Hunter said he and Mrs Hunter spent “the 16 best years we’ve ever had” after retiring to Cyprus, before his wife became ill with a rare form of blood cancer.

He told presenters Ed Balls and Ranvir Singh that Mrs Hunter asked him to help end her life around six to eight weeks before her death.

“I just said: ‘no, keep fighting’. I said: ‘I don’t want to hurt you’. She said ‘you can’t hurt me anymore’.

“She kept asking me and I kept refusing.

“The last two weeks she pressured me and pressured me, she was begging me. At one point she got quite hysterical.

“She was begging the last few days and crying all the time. She was in really bad pain.”

Mr Hunter said he had had “quite a few nightmares” since killing Mrs Hunter and would like the British and Cypriot governments to work together to discuss a law on assisted dying.

“When you take someone’s life, especially your wife who you love, it hurts.

“I don’t want anyone to go through what I went through.”