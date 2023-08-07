Troubled Toshiba announces buyout offer led by Japanese businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Troubled Toshiba announces buyout offer led by Japanese businesses

By Press Association
The move will take the company private (Alamy)
Toshiba has announced a two trillion yen (£11 billion) tender offer in a move that would take it private, as the scandal-tarnished Japanese electronics and energy giant seeks to turn itself around.

The tender offer, led by a buyout fund of major Japanese banks and companies called Japan Industrial Partners, starts on Tuesday and is priced at 4,620 yen (around £25) a share.

Chairman Akihiro Watanabe asked shareholders to back the proposal, saying it is the only option for Toshiba to return to its former strength.

“This move for Toshiba is great not only for Japan but also for the world,” he said. “I have faith in the revival of Toshiba.”

Tokyo-based Toshiba also reported a 25 billion yen (£138 million) loss for the April-June quarter on 704 billion yen (£3.9 billion) in sales, down nearly 5% from the previous year.

It did not give a full fiscal year profit projection, citing uncertainties in its computer chip business.

Toshiba signage
The tarnished Japanese electronics and energy giant seeks to turn itself around (AP)

If the proposal succeeds, it will be a major step in Toshiba’s years-long turnaround effort, allowing it to delist from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

At least two-thirds of shareholders must offer their stakes for the bid to succeed.

Overseas activist investors own a significant number of Toshiba’s shares, and some have expressed dissatisfaction about the bid.

The Toshiba board accepted the deal in March.

Toshiba closed at 4,584 yen (£25) a share on Monday.

The buyout would keep Toshiba in an alliance with Japanese partners.

Japan Industrial Partners, set up in 2002 to restructure Japanese companies, has also invested in other Japanese brands like Sony, Hitachi and Olympus.

Toshiba, a major manufacturer in Japan’s nuclear industry, was hit by the March 2011 tsunami that sent three reactors into meltdowns at Fukushima in north-eastern Japan.

Toshiba is involved in the decommissioning effort at Fukushima Dai-ichi, which is expected to take decades. Its US nuclear arm Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy in 2017 after years of deep losses as safety costs soared.

The Toshiba brand, once prized for household appliances, laptops, batteries and computer chips, became the target of overseas activist shareholders.

Its image was also badly tarnished by a sprawling accounting scandal in 2015 involving books that were doctored for years.

Toshiba stressed the latest offer was “fair and reasonable” and made management sense, with companies that had deep business relations with Toshiba offering to invest.

Chief executive Taro Shimada said it would bring stability to Toshiba, which he noted will mark its 150th anniversary in a couple of years.

He pleaded with stakeholders to support the offer.

“The value at our company comes from creating what didn’t exist in the world before,” he told reporters.