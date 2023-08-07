Five fresh inquests ordered into UVF killings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Five fresh inquests ordered into UVF killings

By Press Association
Families of Phelim McNally, Thomas Casey, Sean Anderson, Dwayne O’Donnell and Thomas Armstrong gathered outside Belfast High Court, as the Attorney General for Northern Ireland, Brenda King, has directed that fresh Inquests be held into their deaths (Liam McBurney/PA)
Families of Phelim McNally, Thomas Casey, Sean Anderson, Dwayne O’Donnell and Thomas Armstrong gathered outside Belfast High Court, as the Attorney General for Northern Ireland, Brenda King, has directed that fresh Inquests be held into their deaths (Liam McBurney/PA)

Fresh inquests have been ordered into the deaths of five Catholic men killed by Loyalist paramilitary group the UVF in Co Tyrone more than 30 years ago.

Northern Ireland’s Attorney General Brenda King has directed that inquests be held into the deaths of Phelim McNally, 28, in Coagh in 1988, Thomas Casey, 57, in Cookstown in 1990, Sean Anderson, 32, in Pomeroy in 1991 and teenager Dwayne O’Donnell, 17, and Thomas Armstrong, 52, in Cappagh in 1991.

A solicitor for the families of the men said the cases are linked through suspects, geography, and ballistics, and said he believes the cases involve collusion with state forces.

Belfast inquests
(from left) Michael Armstrong holding an image of his brother Thomas Armstrong, Pauline McNally holding an image of her husband Phelim McNally, Conor Casey holding an image of his parents Kathleen and Tommy Casey, Briege O’Donnell holding an image of her son Dwayne O’Donnell, and Peter Anderson holding an image of his brother Sean Anderson, outside Belfast High Court (Liam McBurney/PA)

The decision to grant new inquests was taken on the basis of deficiencies in the original investigation and inquest as well as new information coming to light.

Solicitor Gavin Booth of Phoenix Law, who acts for the families of the men welcomed the ordering of fresh inquests.

“For too long these families have sought answers as to what happened to their loved ones,” he said.

“New evidence which has come to light raises serious questions, not only about the involvement of the 8th Battalion of the UDR in all these killings, but also as regards the failure of the RUC to prosecute these individuals.”

The move comes as the Government’s controversial Legacy Bill is expected to get royal assent later this year.

It is set to give immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences to people who co-operated with the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), and will prevent future civil cases and inquests.

All inquests linked to the Troubles must reach a conclusion by May of next year. After May, cases are then passed to the ICRIR.

Mr Booth said his clients “are steadfast in their commitment to seeing these inquests completed”.

“To be clear, this inquest and all those that are before the courts should continue,” he said.

“These families deserve that right and their inquests should be properly resourced and heard within a timely fashion.

“Our next step is to ask for this case to be urgently listed before the Coroners Court and for immediate steps to be taken to make sure this case goes ahead without delay.”

Seana Quinn, sister of Mr O’Donnell, said her family has been fighting for decades for answers.

“Our families are fighting for truth and justice, it’s not up for debate,” she said.

“We deserve this inquest.”

Davina Bolton, daughter of Phelim McNally, said her father was an innocent man.

“He was out doing his daily things and he was robbed of his life,” she said.

“This is an important day for us because we’re finally moving forward and getting closer to the truth. We’ve been waiting for a long time for this, 35 years, we just need truth and justice.”