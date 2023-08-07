Lebanese, Greek and Jordanian aircraft help fight Cyprus forest fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lebanese, Greek and Jordanian aircraft help fight Cyprus forest fire

By Press Association
The blaze has taken hold near Limassol, southwestern Cyprus (AP)
The blaze has taken hold near Limassol, southwestern Cyprus (AP)

Lebanon is sending two helicopters to join Greek and Jordanian aircraft in helping European Union member Cyprus fight a blaze that has scorched miles of mountainous terrain, an official has said.

Cypriot foreign ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis said neighbouring Lebanon is expected to send a pair of choppers as the wildfire continues to reignite on several fronts.

Two Greek Canadair aircraft have been dispatched to help douse the fire in the mountains about 11 miles north of the coastal town of Limassol.

Jordan is sending three aircraft of its own, including two Super Puma helicopters and a Russian-made Mi26 helicopter.

Helicopters near a fire
Two helicopters operate over the fire in Apesia (AP)

The multinational effort is battling a blaze that has scorched as much as four square miles of land.

Environment secretary Andreas Gregoriou, who is coordinating firefighting efforts, told the state-run Cyprus News Agency that talks are ongoing with Israel for additional air support if needed.

Greece’s civil protection ministry said 20 tonnes of fire retardant is also on its way to Cyprus.

Fire department spokesman Andreas Kettis posted on the platform known as X, formerly Twitter, that although the fire was brought under partial control, it rekindled along several areas, forcing air and ground crews to again mobilize.

The spokesman had earlier posted that ground crews were working to hem in the blaze by building firebreaks.

Officials expressed concerns that the fire could rekindle because of expected strong winds later in the day.

Cyprus Wildfires
Greece has dispatched two Canadair fire-fighting aircraft after the call for assistance (AP)

Interior minister Constantinos Ioannou tweeted on X that he has given instructions for an initial estimate of the damage to private and state-owned property.

Officials said the residents of three villages have returned to their homes after being instructed to evacuate as a precaution.

Mr Gregoriou, who surveyed the area by helicopter along with the country’s fire chief, told state broadcaster CyBC that “hundreds” of firefighters, including volunteers, managed to contain the fire overnight because winds had died down considerably.

The fire started on Friday, but authorities said a day later it had been contained.

Mr Gregoriou said the blaze apparently reignited on its own, dispelling suggestions that it could have been the work of arsonists.