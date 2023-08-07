Activists target Land Rover dealership in ‘retaliation’ over school deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Activists target Land Rover dealership in ‘retaliation’ over school deaths

By Press Association
Activists opposed to sports utility vehicles have targeted a dealership selling the same model as one involved in a crash which killed two young girls at a school (Yui Mok/PA)
A group opposed to sports utility vehicles (SUVs) said its supporters have “destroyed” car tyres at a dealership in an “act of retaliation” after two young girls were killed in a crash at a school.

Tyre Extinguishers claimed campaigners damaged tyres on at least 60 vehicles at Jaguar Exeter in Devon on Sunday night.

It posted a video online appearing to show someone damaging parked cars with a drill.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said the force is “aware of criminal damage having occurred” and “inquiries continue”.

Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, both eight, died after a Land Rover crashed through a fence and into The Study Prep School in Wimbledon, south-west London, on July 6.

Several other people were injured.

Tyre Extinguishers said in a statement: “Tyre Extinguishers destroyed all the tyres on at least 60 vehicles at Jaguar Exeter, Matford Way.

“SUVs are eight times more likely to kill children in crashes than smaller cars.

“This act of retaliation is intended as a peaceful and non-violent demonstration to draw attention to the presence of grossly-inappropriate private vehicles in our towns and cities.”

The group described the Wimbledon crash as a “heart-wrenching killing”.

It went on: “Tyre Extinguishers firmly believes that their action is a necessary escalation to try and stop these vehicles from wrecking further lives and continuing to push the worsening climate crisis off the cliff edge.

“The group hopes that this action will serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders to unite in their efforts to prevent future tragedies and make our roads safer for everyone.”

A spokesman for Vertu Motors, which owns Jaguar Exeter, said: “Trespass and damage to private property are not acceptable. The matter is now in the hands of the police.”

The driver of the car involved in the school crash – a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon – was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

She was bailed pending further inquiries.

Car collides with primary school building
A woman was arrested after the fatal crash at The Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon, south-west London (Yui Mok/PA)

Tyre Extinguishers is aiming to “make it impossible” to own SUVs in urban areas.

It describes them as “a climate disaster”, “dangerous” and “unnecessary”.

SUVs feature elements of standard cars but are larger and have off-road capabilities such as high ground clearance.

Petrol and diesel-powered models are generally less fuel-efficient than cars.

Tyre Extinguishers believes electric and hybrid SUVs are also “fair game” as there are “not enough rare earth metals” to replace all cars with them, and “the danger to other road users still stands”.

Its supporters began deflating SUV tyres in towns and cities across the UK in March 2022, and the movement has since spread overseas.