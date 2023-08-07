Fire which gutted historic pub dubbed a ‘tragedy’ as investigation continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Fire which gutted historic pub dubbed a ‘tragedy’ as investigation continues

By Press Association
The Crooked House pub was a popular West Midlands landmark (Jacob King/PA)
A fire which gutted a historic pub days after it was sold to a private buyer has been described as a “tragedy”.

The Crooked House, in Himley, West Midlands, was heavily damaged after the blaze at 10.45pm on Saturday.

The fire comes just two weeks after the building, which opened as a pub in the 18th century, was sold by brewer Marston’s to a private buyer.

In a tweet, Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said that there were questions to answer over the incident.

He said: “A lot of questions surrounding the Crooked House fire that need answering, and I’m sure the authorities will get to the truth.

“Today all we can say is what a tragedy, and I sincerely hope this iconic Black Country landmark can be restored and preserved.”

Six fire crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue and the West Midlands Fire Service attended the incident.

No one was injured in the fire, the cause of which is now being investigated by police and fire investigators.

Marston’s said that the building had been on the open market since January this year.

The burnt out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley (Jacob King/PA)
A spokesperson for the company said: “The sale of the Crooked House, as a going concern, was announced in January this year on the open market.

“It was well-publicised and completed two weeks ago.

“We are shocked and disappointed to learn about the fire which has caused so much damage to a landmark building which is so well known in the area.”

Lord Ian Austin, an independent peer and former Labour MP for Dudley North, tweeted on Sunday that “the lane to the pub [was] apparently blocked” during the blaze, and urged the emergency services to “investigate and prosecute”.

A petition to keep the Crooked House open had gained more than 8,800 signatures, of which almost 4,000 came on Monday.

The future of the building remains unclear (Jacob King/PA)
Paul Turner, who started the initiative, said prior to the blaze that it would be a “tragedy if this wonderful tourist attraction is lost” and that selling or demolishing the site “would mean the loss of this iconic and beautiful building”.

The building has stood on the site since the 1760s, with one side sinking several feet lower than the other due to a mining subsistence.

It became a pub in around 1830, and according to Mr Turner was known as The Siden House, with “siden” meaning “crooked” in the local Black Country dialect.

Staffordshire Police has urged anyone with information which could help the investigation to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 761 of August 5.