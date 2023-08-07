Mother begged for help to leave mould-ridden home before son died, inquest hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mother begged for help to leave mould-ridden home before son died, inquest hears

By Press Association
Luke Brooks, 27, died in October 2022 after developing an acute respiratory illness (Family handout/PA)
A mother who believes her son died due to the chronic damp and mould in their home has told a coroner how she begged the council to help her family move.

Luke Brooks, 27, died in October 2022 after developing an acute respiratory illness, an inquest in Rochdale heard on Monday.

His mother, Patricia Brooks, told the hearing how the house he shared with his parents, a friend and his cousin in Oldham, Greater Manchester, had multiple problems ever since they moved in, in 2014.

She described how the house had no heating from 2014 to 2017, leaked rain through the roof and was plagued with mould, including in the kitchen and bathroom.

And she said that the private landlord she rented from did nothing to help them.

Mrs Brooks told Rochdale Coroner’s Court how she was hospitalised herself in 2019 with pneumonia.

She said environmental health officers did not take the problems in the house seriously after she was released from hospital and she and her husband, James, decided that they just wanted to move out.

Mrs Brooks was asked by her barrister, Christian Weaver, what she said when she visited Oldham Council to discuss a move to social housing.

She told the court: “For God’s sake, will you please get us out of that house before someone dies.

“And, a couple of months later, somebody did.”

She said: “Because it nearly killed me in 2019. I’m lucky to be here now.”

Mrs Brooks agreed she was not on a waiting list for housing at the time of her son’s death and had been told to “just keep bidding” for council homes.

The inquest is being heard by the same coroner, Joanne Kearsley, who ruled last year that two-year-old Awaab Ishak died in Rochdale from a respiratory condition caused by mould at his home.

Wearing a red t-shirt featuring a picture of her son, Mrs Brooks told Ms Kearsley she never realised mould could be harmful until she heard about Awaab’s case.

She said: “I didn’t know mould could kill people until I saw that little boy.”

Mrs Brooks told the court her son had never really been sick in his life before he developed the illness which led to his death.

She said it began with a “sniffle and a little cough” and he died just a week later.

She said Mr Brooks had never worked and spent most of his time playing video games in the upstairs room he shared with his friend, Chris Haycock.

She described her son as “happy go lucky”.

Mrs Brooks said he was “funny, witty, intelligent, clever” and was “really kind-hearted”.

She said: “He would do anything for anyone.”

The coroner began the inquest by stressing that it was important that witnesses do not speculate about the “cause of any virus that Luke may have had or the source of it”.