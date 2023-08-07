Police reviewing ‘all available evidence’ on cause of fire at historic pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police reviewing ‘all available evidence’ on cause of fire at historic pub

By Press Association
The burnt out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley (Jacob King/PA)
The burnt out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley (Jacob King/PA)

Police have said they are “reviewing all of the available evidence” on the cause of a fire that gutted a historic pub.

The Crooked House in Himley, West Midlands, was extensively damaged by the blaze on Saturday evening.

The fire, which required 30 firefighters to extinguish, came just two weeks after the building was sold by brewer Marston’s to a private buyer.

On Monday, Staffordshire Police said that investigations into the cause of the fire at the 18th-century pub were ongoing, with a cordon still in place around the site.

Detective Inspector Richard Dancey, from CID, said: “This incident has caused a great deal of speculation locally and we understand the significance of the building within the local community.

“We would like to remind the public that our investigation is ongoing and we are reviewing all of the available evidence alongside fire investigators to determine the cause of the incident.

“Due to the excess damage caused to the structure of the building, the cordon remains in place today and we’re asking people to avoid the area.

The pub was previously known as The Siden House, with 'siden' meaning 'crooked' in the local Black Country dialect (Jacob King/PA)
The pub was previously known as The Siden House, with 'siden' meaning 'crooked' in the local Black Country dialect (Jacob King/PA)

“Those who may have any useful information are urged to get in touch with us whilst we continue to complete our lines of enquiry alongside the fire service.”

The pub became a popular local landmark due to one side being significantly lower than the other, caused by the effects of nearby mining.

It was put on the market by Marston’s in January this year, a company spokesperson said.

Six fire crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and the West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) needed a high-volume pump and several jets to extinguish the flames after emergency services were called at 9.58pm on Saturday.

While no one was inside the building at the time of the fire or injured in the blaze, the building remains unsafe and its future is unknown.

Station Manager Liam Hickey, of SFRS, who attended the scene, said: “Crews have worked diligently to safely extinguish the fire and make sure damage was minimised as much as possible.

“We know the significance that the building has within the local community and we are working alongside our colleagues in the police to investigate what happened.

“The building has since been assessed as unsafe and the cordon remains in the area to ensure the safety of the public whilst we continue to carry out our investigation.”

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is urged to contact Staffordshire Police quoting incident 761 of August 5.