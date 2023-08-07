Floral tributes left for Sinead O’Connor, a woman ‘for the women of Ireland’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Floral tributes left for Sinead O’Connor, a woman ‘for the women of Ireland’

By Press Association
A wreath left at a memorial for Sinead O’Connor outside her former home in Bray (Claudia Savage/PA)
Sinead O’Connor has been described as a woman “for the women of Ireland” by those leaving flowers outside her former home.

Tributes including cards, flowers, notes and a wreath have been left at the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter’s house in Bray, Co Wicklow.

O’Connor died on July 26, aged 56, after she was found unresponsive by police at a home in south London.

Her funeral procession will pass through Bray on Tuesday morning.

Karen Kehoe put together a wreath for the memorial outside O’Connor’s former home on behalf of victims of abuse in Ireland.

Karen Kehoe with a wreath she designed for Sinead O'Connor on behalf of victims of abuse in Ireland, laid outside the singer's former home in Bray Co. Wicklow. (Claudia Savage/PA).
The Nothing Compares 2 U singer was open about the frequent physical abuse she was subjected to by her mother, as well as time she spent in a Magdalene laundry, an institution established by the Catholic Church in Ireland to house “fallen women”.

Ms Kehoe said parts of the wreath were symbolic of O’Connor’s life and impact.

“So the heart represents the love that we all have for Sinead and the pink roses represent Sinead’s love for the Magdalene laundries, how she tried to get it out there, how she tried to warn us all of everything that was happening,” she said.

“Sinead was certainly a woman ahead of her time.

“And then the crown of thorns just represents how the church crucified her. And we have her picture underneath and nobody listened to her.

“She was well ahead of her time, she was right about everything. So the least we owe her now is a little bit of gratitude and a little bit of love.”

O’Connor sparked controversy when she ripped up a picture of Pope John Paul II on the US comedy show Saturday Night Live in 1992, in protest of abuse in the Catholic church.

The performance sparked vitriolic backlash against the then 26-year-old O’Connor.

Years later, Pope John Paul II would apologise for and publicly recognise that abuse had been happening in Catholic institutions.

Sinead O’Connor death
Ms Kehoe echoed the many tributes to the Dublin-born singer and activist when she said that O’Connor never gave in to pressure to change herself.

“She represented someone who just wouldn’t drop to the aspirations of everybody else, like all the record companies wanting her to wear dresses, have her hair long – she never folded. She stood strong to herself,” she said.

“She was the most genuine person and it struck a chord with me, just everything she’d been through when she was still a mighty strong woman.”

Michelle Buckley and Geraldine Canning came to lay flowers at the memorial on Monday evening.

Ms Buckley said O’Connor was an inspiration to Irish women.

“I think she’s just amazing in every way. Her singing voice was amazing but her own voice was amazing too,” she said.

“And she definitely was a woman for the people of Ireland, especially for the women of Ireland, without a doubt.”

Geraldine Canning (L) and Michelle Buckley came to leave flowers outside Sinead O'Connor's former home in Bray. (Claudia Savage/PA).
Ms Buckley said O’Connor’s public protest on SNL in the 90s was “fearless”.

She added: “That was a strong woman, a fearless woman that did that, ripping up the Pope’s photograph. That wasn’t an easy thing to decide to do.

“And she stood up for us. She stood up for Ireland. When everything that was happening, the abuse, all that, it didn’t stop. But she stood up and people listened.”

When asked if she thought O’Connor was ahead of her time, Ms Buckley said the abuse O’Connor suffered in her own life gave her the courage to speak out.

“It’s not that she was ahead of her time, she suffered so much abuse and so much sadness, she wasn’t afraid to say it,” she said

“It wasn’t that she was ahead of her time – she wasn’t afraid to say it. When people kept quiet and were terrified or silent, Sinead O’Connor stood up and made her voice be heard.

“And that’s what we love about her and will never forget.”

Sinead O’Connor death
Large public memorials for O’Connor have been held in a number of cities including London, Dublin and Belfast.