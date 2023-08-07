Multinational force fights stubborn wildfire in Cyprus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multinational force fights stubborn wildfire in Cyprus

By Press Association
Two helicopters operate over a fire in Apesia, a semi-mountainous village near Limassol, south-western Cyprus (Philippos Christou/AP)
A multinational force is helping Cyprus fight stubborn wildfires in the summer heat, with Israel joining Lebanon, Greece and Jordan in sending aircraft to fight a blaze that has scorched miles of mountainous terrain, officials said.

Israel said two “Air-Tractor” firefighting aircraft, ground crews and wildfire experts were on their way to the island nation.

Lebanon is pitching in with a pair of helicopters, while two Greek Canadair aircraft have been dispatched to help douse the fire in the mountains about 11 miles north of the coastal town of Limassol.

Jordan has sent three aircraft of its own, including two Super Puma helicopters and a Russian-made Mi26 helicopter.

Greece has dispatched two Canadair fire-fighting aircraft (Philippos Christou/AP)

The multinational effort is battling a blaze that according to agriculture and environment minister Petros Xenophontos scorched around 3.2 square miles of land.

Mr Xenophontos said the fire had been largely contained overnight but had rekindled along several areas on Monday, forcing air and ground crews to again mobilise.

He said crews would remain at the scene for as long as needed to counter any flare-ups.

“Fires are here, climate change exists and unfortunately it won’t go away,” Mr Xenophontos told reporters at a fire coordinating hub near the fire.

Justice minister Anna Koukkides-Procopiou told reporters late on Monday that firefighting aircraft would again operate early on Tuesday as a precautionary measure to snuff out any potential pockets of fire because of concerns over rekindling in some areas.

Fire Department spokesman Andreas Kettis had earlier posted on the platform known as X, formerly Twitter, that ground crews were working to hem in the blaze by building firebreaks.

Interior minister Constantinos Ioannou tweeted on X that he has given instructions for an initial estimate of the damage to private and state-owned property.

Officials said the residents of three villages have returned to their homes after being instructed to evacuate as a precaution.

Mr Xenophontos said the fact that the fire reignited “is something that concerns us” and would be looked at by officials over the next few days.

He downplayed suggestions that it may have been the work of arsonists, saying that strong winds were lashing the spot where the fire is believed to have reignited.

Some firefighters who have been on the front lines have been relieved to rest up for any possible fires elsewhere on the island, the minister said.