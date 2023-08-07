Weather in coming weeks ‘absolutely crucial’ to harvest, union leader warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Weather in coming weeks ‘absolutely crucial’ to harvest, union leader warns

By Press Association
The ‘atrocious’ harvest weather could spoil barley and wheat crops this summer, the NFU has warned (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The ‘atrocious’ harvest weather could spoil barley and wheat crops this summer, the NFU has warned (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The weather over the next few weeks will be “absolutely crucial” for this year’s harvest, a union leader has warned.

National Farmers’ Union (NFU) deputy president Tom Bradshaw has said the “atrocious” harvest weather could spoil barley and wheat crops this summer.

The NFU representative said farmers are already facing a marginal year and could have to pay extra to dry out crops and reduce their prices if crops are of worse quality.

Mr Bradshaw said he was unable to use the combine harvester at his farm in Essex for nearly a week because of the wet weather.

He told the PA news agency: “We had 44 millimetres of rain on Saturday and we had 21 on Friday. So, over the course of 36 hours we had about 65mm of rain when we were supposed to be harvesting the crop. It really is pretty testing.

“You have got a machine that’s worth over £200,000, which is only used for five weeks a year and it’s sat there for six days not being used. It is really, really frustrating.”

Mr Bradshaw predicted it is “going to be a really challenging year financially for farming” and the bad weather could add to the huge number of challenges facing the industry.

He told the PA news agency: “When farmers were buying fertiliser last year, it was double the price that it had been the previous year.

“We’ve grown the crops using very expensive inputs and the market had already drifted a long way from where it had been a year ago.”

Mr Bradshaw added that if the quality of barley is not high enough it is sold to feed animals and farmers have to sell it at a substantial discount.

The NFU deputy president explained cutting crops around the start of August is historically early, but because of the hot, dry weather in June crops were ready two weeks ago and very little of it has been harvested so far because of the “rubbish weather”.

He said: “It is still very early days at the moment and the weather over the next two or three weeks will be absolutely crucial…

“We’re taking all the risk in growing these crops and there’ll be many that are questioning whether they can continue funding the crop for next year.”