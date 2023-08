Tory Lanez’s father pleads for mercy at Megan Thee Stallion shooting sentencing

Rapper Tory Lanez’s father made an emotional appeal to a judge ahead of Lanez’s sentencing for shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in her feet.

Los Angeles prosecutors are asking a judge to hand down a 13-year sentence to 31-year-old Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, for the shooting.

His father Sonstar Peterson, a Christian minister, choked back tears as he talked about his wife, Luella, dying just a few days after showing the first symptoms of a rare blood disorder that would lead to her death.

Of the reaction of his youngest child, Lanez, Mr Peterson said: “I don’t think anybody ever gets over that. But his music became his outlet.”

Rapper Tory Lanez has been in jail since his conviction in December (Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Mr Peterson was one of several people who gave statements on Lanez’s character and charitable giving to the court.

Dozens more wrote letters to Judge David Herriford, including the mother of Lanez’s young son, who spoke of his qualities as a father, and rapper Iggy Azalea, who asked the judge to hand down a sentence that was “transformative, not life-destroying”.

The judge said Lanez’s son, who is about six years old, had sent in a hand-written letter, but he did not describe it further.

A chaplain from Los Angeles County jail appeared in court and said that Lanez has led daily prayer groups that have eased tensions in the protective custody unit where he has been held since his December conviction.

The chaplain, Miles McNerney, said: “It’s a pretty amazing sight.”

Mr Peterson also grew emotional when he expressed his regret for rising in court after jurors returned with their verdict and denouncing the “wicked system” that led to his son’s conviction.

Deputies wrestled him from the courtroom.

The court heard Lanez fired at the back Megan Thee Stallion’s feet (Doug Peters/PA)

“I want to personally apologise to you,” he told the judge. “It was an overwhelming time.”

Mr Herriford is expected to sentence Lanez on Monday, after more statements are given.

Prosecutors said Megan may appear in court to give a statement, or there may be one read for her. She was not in the courtroom for the initial proceedings.

The judge found earlier that Megan was an especially vulnerable victim when she was shot, but that Lanez was not especially cruel or callous in firing at her, legal factors that could influence the sentence he hands down.

Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott said in court. “She has permanent scarring, physically and she certainly will have emotional scarring for the rest of her life.”

Lawyers for Lanez said in a sentencing memo that he should get only probation and be released from jail to enter a residential substance abuse program.

They plan to appeal his conviction.

Prosecutors say that Megan Thee Stallion may appear in court to give a statement, or there may be one read for her (James Manning/PA)

Lanez has been jailed since a Los Angeles jury found him guilty of three felonies, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence, in December.

Megan testified during the trial that Lanez had fired the gun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in which they had been riding in summer 2020.

The pair had left a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home.

Lanez began releasing mixtapes in 2009 and saw a steady rise in popularity, moving on to major-label albums.

Megan Thee Stallion, now 28, was already a major rising star at the time of the shooting, and her prominence has surged since.

She won a Grammy Award for best new artist in 2021, and has had number one singles with Savage, featuring Beyoncé, and as a guest with Cardi B on WAP.

The allegations and subsequent charges against Lanez unleashed several waves of misinformation and online vitriol aimed at the artist born Megan Pete, prompting conversations about misogynoir — a specific form of misogyny experienced by Black women.