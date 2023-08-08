Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan launches appeal against corruption conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan launches appeal against corruption conviction

By Press Association
Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan is appealing against his jail term (KM Chaudary/AP)
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has appealed against his conviction and three-year prison sentence in a corruption case, his lawyer said.

Naeem Haider Panjutha said the Islamabad High Court will hear the appeal on Wednesday.

Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 but remains the country’s leading opposition figure, was convicted and jailed on Saturday on charges of concealing assets after selling state gifts he received while in power.

Mr Panjutha met Khan in the high-security Attock jail in eastern Punjab province.

The former cricket star has denied the charges, saying he did not violate any laws.

Pakistan Imran Khan
Naeem Haider Panjutha,, a lawyer for Imran Khan’s legal team, arrives at a court to launch an appeal (Anjum Naveed/AP)

In the appeal, Khan’s lawyers said the former premier’s conviction should be “set aside” and declared “illegal and without lawful authority”. It also requested the court acquit Khan, claiming he was arrested illegally.

Mr Panjutha told reporters outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday that they are also seeking better facilities for Khan through another petition which has been filed at the court.

Since Khan’s conviction, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inaf party and critics have said the former premier was being politically victimised by the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a charge the government denies.

Mr Sharif replaced Khan last year after his ousting and is likely to step down on Wednesday after the five-year term of the current parliament.

His ruling Pakistan Muslim League party will face tough competition from Khan’s party.

However, it remains unclear whether Khan will be able to contest elections.

Under Pakistan’s laws, no convicted person is eligible to lead his party or contest elections, or hold any public office. But if Khan’s conviction is overturned by the Islamabad High Court, he will be allowed to contest the upcoming vote.

Pakistan Politics
Police officers stand guard on a watch tower at Attock prison (Anjum Naveed/AP)

On Monday, Mr Panjutha told reporters that the former premier was in good spirits and maintaining “a high morale” despite the harsh conditions at the Attock jail. The prison was established in 1905 during British colonial rule, which ended in 1947 when Pakistan and neighbouring India became independent.

The jail is known for holding convicted militants and the most hardcore criminals during trial proceedings. Mr Panjutha has said Khan is being held in a “small room at the prison where there is no air conditioner and where there are flies in daytime and insects at night”.

Khan’s legal team has also approached another court in Islamabad to seek better facilities.

Khan was previously arrested in May on corruption charges, triggering a wave of violent protests that swept the country. Days later, Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered his release, saying his arrest was illegal.

Since his sentencing on Saturday, Khan has renewed his call for mass protests, but has failed to gain traction among his supporters. Khan has claimed that his ousting from power was a conspiracy by Washington, Mr Sharif and the Pakistani military — accusations that all three deny.