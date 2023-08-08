Mayor calls for historic pub gutted by fire to be rebuilt ‘brick by brick’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mayor calls for historic pub gutted by fire to be rebuilt ‘brick by brick’

By Press Association
The historic Crooked House pub in Himley, Staffordshire, was gutted by fire on Saturday evening (Jacob King/PA)
A historic pub gutted by fire should be rebuilt “brick by brick”, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has said, as footage emerged of it being demolished.

Mr Street said The Crooked House pub in Himley, Staffordshire, “holds real cultural and historical significance” and its loss in the blaze is “deeply upsetting”.

The well-known 18th century pub was extensively damaged on Saturday evening, and Mr Street sent letters to South Staffordshire Council and the emergency services on Monday.

Later on Monday, footage emerged on social media of what remained of the building being demolished by a mechanical digger.

Mr Street’s letter to council leader Roger Lees, which was also signed by West Midlands night-time economy adviser Alex Claridge, said the pub should be rebuilt and the local authority should consider barring any change of use application for the site.

The two men said: “Whilst we do not yet know the cause of the fire or the outcome of any investigation being conducted by Staffordshire Police or Staffordshire Fire and Rescue, it is clear that we should not allow such a tragic act to be the end of The Crooked House.

“We therefore ask that you consider ensuring the property is rebuilt brick by brick (using as much original material as possible) before any further discussions about the future of the site take place.

“We are aware that the Crooked House has only very recently been sold by Marston’s to a private developer with the intention of the site being used for ‘alternative use’.

“However, our understanding is that any alternative use would have to be approved by your council’s planning department or committee, and so we would therefore ask you to strongly consider not allowing any alternative use and instead keeping this iconic location as a pub.”

The blaze, which was tackled by 30 firefighters, came just two weeks after the building was sold by pub company Marston’s to a private buyer for “alternative use”.

Staffordshire Police said on Monday that they are reviewing “all of the available evidence” into the cause of the blaze, which was extinguished by Sunday morning.

But there have been multiple reports that mounds of dirt were blocking access roads to the pub after the fire started, something Mr Street and Mr Claridge confirmed in a separate letter to the police and fire services.

A blocked road leading to the burnt out remains of The Crooked House (Jacob King/PA)
The pair said they “make it clear we are not inferring” that The Crooked House was deliberately set alight, but that there are “major questions” over the timing of the blaze.

Their second letter was addressed to Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Chris Noble and and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber.

It said: “Whilst we will avoid any speculation as to what has occurred, clearly there are major questions to be answered given how swiftly this fire happened following the sale of the pub to an unknown private developer.

“We are also intrigued by the fact that your officers faced blocked access when trying to get to the scene.”

The Crooked House pub was a landmark near Dudley
The Crooked House pub held ‘real cultural and historical significance’, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said (Alamy/PA)

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Mr Street added: “We believe that great pubs have immense cultural and historical value here in the West Midlands – and we should be taking steps to protect and preserve their heritage.

“The reaction of so many of you to the tragic fire at The Crooked House tells us we’re not alone. We’re on it.”

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is urged to contact Staffordshire Police quoting incident 761 of August 5.

South Staffordshire Council has been approached for comment.