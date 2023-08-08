Death toll rises after Russian missiles hit apartment blocks in Ukraine

The death toll from Russian missile strikes that hit apartment blocks and other buildings in an eastern Ukrainian city has climbed to seven, with 67 injured.

Two Russian missiles slammed into the central area of Pokrovsk, in the eastern Donetsk region that is partially occupied by Russia, on Monday evening.

The missiles, which hit within 40 minutes of each other, damaged nine and five-storey buildings, houses, a hotel, restaurants, shops and administrative buildings, Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of trying to leave nothing but “broken and scorched stones” in eastern Ukraine.

Russian missiles, drones and artillery have repeatedly struck civilian areas in the war.

The Kremlin says its forces target only military assets and claim other damage is caused by debris from Ukrainian air defence weapons.

Meanwhile, an overnight attack on the town of Kruhliakivka, in the Kharkiv region, killed two people and injured nine others, Govervnor Oleh Syniehubov said.