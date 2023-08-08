Warning of ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ after Storm Hans hits northern Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Warning of ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ after Storm Hans hits northern Europe

By Press Association
People in Norway have been urged to stay indoors (Stian Lysberg Solum/AP)
People in Norway have been urged to stay indoors (Stian Lysberg Solum/AP)

Norwegians have been warned to prepare for “extremely heavy rainfall” after Storm Hans caused two deaths and extensive damage in northern Europe.

Strong winds continued to batter the region along with heavy rain, causing disruption in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Finland, Estonia and Latvia.

Ferries were cancelled, flights were delayed, roads and streets were flooded, trees were uprooted, people were injured by falling branches and thousands remained without electricity.

Norway Europe Weather
A van was pulled out of a flooded underpass in Oslo (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB Scanpix via AP)

In Oslo, officials urged people to work from home on Tuesday. On its website, the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate warned of “extremely heavy rainfall” in southern Norway, adding “unnecessary traffic should be avoided”.

“This is a very serious situation that can lead to extensive consequences and damages. There will be extensive flooding, erosion damage and flood damages to buildings and infrastructure,” it said.

In Finland, authorities urged people to rethink whether “it is necessary to go out” to sea.

Floods and landslides closed dozens of roads in southern Norway and neighbouring Sweden and dozens of people have been evacuated following the storm.

There scattered reports of helicopters being used to fly people out of affected areas.

Denmark’s Meteorological Institute reported of waves of up to eight metres (26 feet) and beach houses were seen washed into the North Sea.

Denmark Weather
Beach cabins were washed away in Denmark (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

On Monday, a 50-year old woman was killed in Lithuania by falling trees near the Latvian border. In central Sweden, a train was partly derailed because the embankment under the rails had been washed away. Three were people were slightly injured.

Also in Latvia, near the Belarus border, a second person died on Monday when a tree fell on him, Latvian television said.

Norwegian authorities kept the extreme weather warning alert at its highest level in southern Norway due to heavy rain, mudslides and flash floods. They also sent out text messages in several foreign languages, including English, to holidaymakers warning of the bad weather.

In the Swedish town of Are, a ski resort, roads and streets were flooded.

The Susaback river that runs through Are, 331 miles from Stockholm, went over its banks and flooded much of the centre. Authorities urged people to stay indoors.