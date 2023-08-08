Beaver-like dams can protect communities from flooding, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beaver-like dams can protect communities from flooding, study finds

By Press Association
Leaky barriers can hold back water after storms, the study showed (Daniel Jones/PA)
River barriers similar to those built by beavers can protect communities at risk of flooding by storing water upstream then slowly releasing it, a study has found.

Researchers from Cardiff University and the University of Worcester assessed the impact of leaky barriers, made from natural material such as trees, branches, logs and leaves, on a small Shropshire river over a two-year period.

The barriers, made to imitate beaver dams, deliberately raise water levels upstream to slow down river flow through storage and diversion – providing benefits to the river and nearby farmland.

Scientists previously used numerical modelling to measure their impact but this study involved the gathering of data from 105 leaky barriers over a distance of three miles.

The research, published in the Journal of Hydrology, found the site’s leaky barriers could store enough water to fill at least four Olympic-sized swimming pools during significant storm events such as Storm Dennis.

Raised water levels of up to 0.8 metres were recorded at each barrier, which the scientists said slowed the flow of the river during storm events.

Levels took between seven and nine days to return to normal, with water slowly released over a period of seven to 10 days – protecting communities from flooding downstream.

Dr Catherine Wilson, of Cardiff University’s School of Engineering, said: “In recent years, we’ve seen a significant increase in flood risk across the UK and internationally due to greater storm intensity and other climate change-related factors.

“Where flooding does occur, we often see extreme human and socio-economic cost. And so, it’s vital that we better understand how to combat these events in the most effective way possible.”

During the study, researchers placed monitoring equipment on leaky barriers spanning three channels to measure their effects on water levels upstream and downstream over time.

Drone images of the site were used to make accurate measurements of the land elevation in areas of the river covered by trees and plants.

Dr Wilson added: “For the first time, our study provides quantifiable in-depth evidence of the effectiveness of nature-based solutions in tackling these flood events.

“We show that leaky barriers are effective in slowing down the flow of the river during periods of rainfall, storing up vast quantities of water which would otherwise rush through causing damage to communities downstream.

“Instead, this force is slowly released over a period of a week to 10 days.

“Leaky barriers are most effective in narrow channels with steep banks and better at reducing flooding during smaller storm events than during larger ones.

“This tells us that they are a valuable addition to existing flood management strategies.

“Not only that, leaky barriers offer a low-cost solution of between £50 and £500 and are a sustainable flood defence which increases biodiversity in our rivers and on nearby land.”

Research continues to monitor the effectiveness of leaky barriers at the Shropshire site, one of 60 identified by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, to evaluate natural flood management.

The scientists said findings from their study can be used by government and industry to develop flood defences for smaller, more frequent storms and to help create an approach for modelling leaky barriers during larger storms.

Professor Ian Maddock, Professor of River Science at the University of Worcester, said: “The results of the study have helped inform our work with local authorities to identify new sites for natural flood management.

“It’s enabled us to target sites where the installation of leaky barriers will have the greatest impact in reducing flood risk to communities and landowners downstream.”

The paper, Field-based monitoring of instream leaky barrier backwater and storage during storm events, is published in the Journal of Hydrology.