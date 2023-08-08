Thai king’s estranged son returns to Bangkok after 27 years abroad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thai king’s estranged son returns to Bangkok after 27 years abroad

By Press Association
Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, centre right, visited a daycare centre in Bangkok (Foundation For Slum Child Care via AP)
Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, centre right, visited a daycare centre in Bangkok (Foundation For Slum Child Care via AP)

The estranged son of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has visited a centre for underprivileged children in Bangkok following a surprise return to the country after 27 years of living abroad.

Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse’s return was first revealed in a video posted online on Sunday showing him in the arrival area of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport being greeted by well-wishers.

His return came at a sensitive time for the Thai royal family, with the eldest daughter of the king in a coma since December.

The 42-year-old, who works at a law firm in New York, is the second son of King Vajiralongkorn with his second wife Sujarinee Vivacharawongse, a former actress.

Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse has lived abroad for 27 years (Foundation For Slum Child Care via AP)

The then-crown prince divorced Ms Sujarinee who was accused of adultery in public in 1996. Ms Sujarinee and her children later moved abroad.

The youngest daughter was taken back by the royal family and was given the title Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana but the four sons remain estranged and do not have any formal royal titles.

The Palace has not commented on his visit.

Mr Vacharaesorn went to the Foundation for Slum Child Care and donated money to support their work, according to the foundation’s Facebook post, saying he “greeted the children thoughtfully and took great interest in the foundation’s work of helping underprivileged children and families”.

Photos posted showed Mr Vacharaesorn embracing children and talking to them.

A day after his arrival, Mr Vacharaesorn was seen in videos visiting several religious sites in Bangkok, including the Temple of the Emerald Buddha which is in the Grand Palace’s ground.

Mr Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse chatted to the children (Foundation For Slum Child Care via AP)

He posted on his Facebook account a photo of himself on an auto-rickshaw at night with the caption “Bangkok Tuk-Tuk”.

King Vajiralongkorn, 71, has married four times and has seven children but he has not named an official heir.

His fourth marriage to Queen Suthida was announced just days before his coronation in 2019. The king took the crown following the death of his father King Bhumibol Adulyadej in 2016.

In December, the palace said that Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, 44, collapsed due to heart arrhythmia, which it later said was from a mycoplasma infection.

She has been unconscious and remained on life support since, according to the palace’s latest statement on her condition in January.