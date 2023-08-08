Lucy Bronze’s former secondary school to name sports hall after England star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lucy Bronze’s former secondary school to name sports hall after England star

By Press Association
Lucy Bronze’s former secondary school is set to name its sports hall after the England World Cup star (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England World Cup star Lucy Bronze’s former secondary school is set to name its sports hall after the defender – describing her as an “inspiration to all of our students”.

The Duchess’s Community High School (DCHS) in Alnwick, Northumberland, took the decision to honour the former Fifa Women’s Player of the Year to encourage students to “never forget what they can achieve if they give it their all”.

The school’s co-headteachers, Alan Rogers and James Wilson, told the PA news agency that, while the school has only played a “small part in Lucy’s incredible career”, the Lionesses’ 31-year-old right back visits whenever she is home.

Lucy Bronze in action for England against Nigeria (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Bronze has started every game for England in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, including their recent penalties victory over Nigeria.

Speaking ahead of the Lionesses’ quarter-final match against Colombia on Saturday, Mr Rogers and Mr Wilson told PA: “Lucy attended DCHS a number of years ago now, but visits the school when she is home and only this Christmas spent the afternoon visiting classrooms before visiting Alnwick Town FC.

“Every time Lucy visits the school she spends time speaking to students and staff, who are eager to speak to her.”

Announcing the renaming of the school’s sports hall, the co-heads said: “Lucy’s footballing talents speak for themselves, and, whilst we only played a small part in Lucy’s incredible career, we are proud that Lucy is an ex-DCHS student.

“She is an inspiration to all of our students, but especially our female footballers.

“We are renaming our sports hall The Lucy Bronze Sports Hall this year so that students never forget what they can achieve if they give it their all.

“We want to wish Lucy and all of the Lionesses the best of luck in the quarter finals – we will be cheering on from afar in north Northumberland.”