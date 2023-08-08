Mould played a part in the death of young man, pathologist tells inquest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Mould played a part in the death of young man, pathologist tells inquest

By Press Association
Luke Brooks died in October 2022 after developing an acute respiratory illness, an inquest in Rochdale heard (Family handout/PA)
Luke Brooks died in October 2022 after developing an acute respiratory illness, an inquest in Rochdale heard (Family handout/PA)

Mould played a part in the death of a young man in a house his family say was plagued by damp, a pathologist has told an inquest.

Luke Brooks’ parents – Patricia and James – have blamed the mould in the damp property where they lived in Oldham, Greater Manchester, for his death in October 2022.

On Tuesday, pathologist Abdul Ganjifrockwala told an inquest in Rochdale that Mr Brooks, 27, died from acute respiratory distress syndrome which was caused by aspergillus pneumonia.

Dr Ganjifrockwala explained that aspergillus is a type of mould which he found in Mr Brooks’ lungs during the post-mortem examination.

The pathologist was asked by senior coroner Joanne Kearsley whether it was possible to contract pneumonia for other reasons – even if the fungus was present.

The doctor said it was possible but, on the balance of probabilities, he thought the aspergillus was the cause in this case.

He said: “This is because of the presence of the organisms there.

“Had the organisms not been present, this would be bog-standard bronchial pneumonia.”

Ms Kearsley discussed with the pathologist how Mr Brooks’ condition deteriorated in just six days after developing symptoms including a cough, rash and sore throat.

He died in his bedroom after experiencing what his friend described as a seizure, the inquest at Rochdale Coroner’s Court has heard.

Dr Ganjifrockwala said it was possible Mr Brooks’ symptoms were evidence of a viral infection which “could have made his lungs more susceptible to the development of aspergillus infection”.

The coroner asked the pathologist: “On the balance of probabilities, do you still feel aspergillus has had a part in Luke’s death”.

He replied: “I think so, yes.”

Dr Ganjifrockwala admitted that his post-mortem examination findings originally included a further factor contributing to the cause of death which was “heavily mould-infested accommodation”.

But he agreed with the coroner that he had now deferred this conclusion to other experts.

He said: “Yes, solely because they have more experience in this area.”

Mr Brooks’ family believe the mould-infestation in the three-bedroom, end-terrace Huxley Street house he shared with his parents, cousin and a friend caused his death.

On Monday, his mother Patricia Brooks described how their private landlord did not rectify the multiple problems in the property and how she begged Oldham Council to find her family alternative accommodation.

But the inquest also heard how Mr Brooks lived in “squalor” in the bedroom where he spent most of his time, and which he shared with his friend Chris Haycock and their three dogs.

Ms Kearsley is the same coroner who ruled last year that two-year-old Awaab Ishak died in Rochdale from a respiratory condition caused by mould at his home.