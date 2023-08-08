Weight loss jabs can cut risk of heart attack or stroke by fifth, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Weight loss jabs can cut risk of heart attack or stroke by fifth, study suggests

By Press Association
Novo Nordisk tested its Wegovy weight loss jab as part of a trial over five years (PA)
Weight loss jabs can reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke in obese people with cardiovascular disease by a fifth, researchers claim.

Pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk conducted a five-year study of semaglutide, which is sold as Wegovy.

As part of its Select trial, the company recruited 17,604 adults over the age of 45 from across 41 countries.

Each patient had a body mass index (BMI) of 27 or over and established cardiovascular disease, with no history of diabetes.

Researchers found that the risk of heart attack or stroke in patients given a 2.4mg once-weekly dose of Wegovy, alongside standard care for the prevention of heart attacks or stroke, reduced by 20% compared with those given a placebo drug.

Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president for development at Novo Nordisk, said: “People living with obesity have an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, but to date there are no approved weight management medications proven to deliver effective weight management while also reducing the risk of heart attack, stroke or cardiovascular death.

“Therefore, we are very excited about the results from Select showing that semaglutide 2.4mg reduces the risk of cardiovascular events.

“Select is a landmark trial and has demonstrated that semaglutide 2.4mg has the potential to change how obesity is regarded and treated.”

Novo Nordisk said it expects to file for regulatory approvals of a label indication expansion for Wegovy in the US and the EU in 2023.

Professor Stephen O’Rahilly, director of the MRC Metabolic Diseases Unit at the Institute of Metabolic Science, University of Cambridge, said the results “have been long awaited and do not disappoint”.

He added: “Simply put, a drug which acts to reduce body weight by targeting appetite, if taken long term by people who are overweight or obese, significantly reduces their risk of serious cardiovascular events, such as heart attack.

“The obvious conclusion of these findings is that we should view obesity as a medical condition, like high blood pressure, where effective and safe drug therapy can contribute to reducing serious adverse health outcomes.”

The results come after experts suggested that obese people on weight loss jabs should be prepared to take them for life.

Earlier this year, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) recommended the use of Wegovy for adults with a BMI of at least 35 and one weight-related health condition such as diabetes or high blood pressure.

The regulator said it should not be taken for more than two years, but studies show that people who stop weight loss jabs, such as Wegovy, can regain much of the weight they have lost.

A team of obesity experts argue Nice guidance is largely based on the cost of the drugs and that people who take them should be prepared to take them long term for treating their disease.

John Wilding, a professor of medicine who leads clinical research into obesity, diabetes and endocrinology at the University of Liverpool, said: “We do have to think about these medicines as long-term medications despite the fact that, for Nice at the moment, it’s only two years of treatment.

“We do know that obesity is a chronic disease and we would never think of just giving somebody a diabetes drug or blood pressure drug for two years and then stopping it because, of course, at that point the disease will recur.

“We know that happens with obesity. So, I do think we have to think about this as long-term treatment and that’s something that is yet to be addressed from a policy perspective.”