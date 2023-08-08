Suspected Kinahan gang members charged with firearm offences, NCA says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suspected Kinahan gang members charged with firearm offences, NCA says

By Press Association
Thomas Kavanagh has been charged with firearm offences (NCA)
Three men suspected of being members of an organised crime group have been charged with firearm offences, the National Crime Agency has said

Thomas Kavanagh, 55, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, as well as Shaun Kent, 37, and Daniel McLoughlin, 36, from Liverpool, are suspected of being members of the Kinahan organised crime group, which operates in Ireland, the NCA said.

They appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where they were formally charged with firearm offences.

The firearm offences include conspiring to possess a firearm and ammunition for a firearm without certificates, and conspiring to possess a prohibited weapon and prohibited ammunition.

Kent was also charged with perverting the course of justice.

The three men will next appear in court at the Old Bailey on September 5.

Two other men, Jack Kavanagh, 23, from Tamworth, and Liam Byrne, 42, from Dublin, have been arrested in Spain, and extradition proceedings are under way, the NCA added.

NCA officers believe that Byrne, Jack Kavanagh and Kent conspired to pervert the course of justice by planning to reveal the location of weapons in an attempt to get Thomas Kavanagh, who is currently serving 21 years for drug trafficking, a reduced prison sentence.

NCA regional head of investigations Craig Turner said: “These charges are a major milestone in what has been a long and complex international investigation.

“We will continue to work with our partners to target criminals who we suspect are operating at the highest levels of organised crime impacting on the UK.”