Murder probe launched after woman’s remains found in London canal

A murder investigation has been launched after the remains of a woman were found in a canal in Southall, west London.

Police were called to Northumberland Crescent, Feltham, at 22.26pm on Sunday, August 6 to reports of a concern for welfare, the Metropolitan Police said.

While no one was found inside the property, officers discovered signs of a disturbance.

After carrying out further enquiries, officers arrested a 33-year-old woman at Greenford Bridge on suspicion of murder.

The remains of a body, believed to be that of a 57-year-old woman, were found on August 7, in a canal off Bulls Bridge Lane, Southall.

A crime scene has been put in place in Northumberland Crescent and searches are continuing in the canal, police added.

Detective Inspector Ollie Stride, investigating, said that police believe this is an isolated incident.

“A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and we believe this was an isolated incident,” he said.

“We await formal identification of the deceased, however, specially trained officers are supporting the family. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“Searches are continuing in the area of Bulls Bridge Road and the canal and I appreciate the public’s patience while police cordons remain in place.”

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, in charge of policing in Hounslow, said: “This is a horrific incident and our thoughts are with the family of the deceased.

“Officers are patrolling the area so please do stop and talk to them.”

Anyone who has information or footage relating to the incident has been asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 6952/6AUG.