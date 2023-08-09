Rapper Tory Lanez faces decade behind bars for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rapper Tory Lanez faces decade behind bars for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

By Press Association
Tory Lanez, left, and Megan Thee Stallion (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez faces a decade behind bars for an act of “heinous violence” and a “multi-year campaign of harassment” against US hip hop star Megan Thee Stallion.

The WAP star was put “through hell” by 31-year-old Lanez in the years after the incident in July 2020, leaving her “intimidated and scared”, a court heard.

Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, was handed 10 years in prison on Tuesday at a court in Los Angeles, following a lengthy sentencing hearing.

He was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in December.

During the trial, the court heard how Lanez had fired a gun at the rapper’s feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV they had been riding in, following a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home.

Two of the bullets hit her in the foot.

Lanez, who sat in the court in an orange prison jumpsuit on Tuesday, did not seem to react as the sentence was read out.

Edward Welbourn, for the prosecution, said that Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, had been “lucky” on the night of the shooting, which occurred on July 12 2020.

“This was a heinous act of violence against a defenceless woman and a multi-year campaign of harassment,” Mr Welbourn told the court.

Lanez did not seem to react as the sentence was read out (Scott Roth/AP)

“Megan got lucky that night, but her luck shouldn’t negate (Lanez’s) culpability… her luck is not his luck.

“You know what Megan didn’t do? She didn’t shoot anybody. She didn’t embark on a campaign of disinformation.”

Noting that Lanez had fired five shots in total at the WAP singer, he added: “This is as serious as it gets.

“If Megan had died, we would be here for a murder sentencing. And she could have died.”

Megan Thee Stallion gave evidence in person during the trial, and in a statement on Monday said she had “not experienced a single day of peace” since the incident.

Noting her absence from the hearing on Tuesday, Mr Welbourn continued: “(Lanez) put Megan through hell while this case was pending.

“She thinks about this case every single day. She was too intimidated and too scared to be in the same courtroom as the defendant.

“She will be affected by this for the rest of her life.

“He asks the court for mercy, but where was the mercy for Megan?”

Lanez chose to address the court before his sentence was delivered, saying he still considered himself and Megan Thee Stallion “friends”.

“I think there has been this misconception about me being this monster or not having any remorse,” he said.

“That night was a night that everyone was drunk… I said some very immature things.

“If I could turn back the series of events… I would, but I can’t.

“But to think that I am some sort of callous individual is not the case. The victim was my friend… (and) she still is to this day.

“I did wrong that night and I take full responsibility and culpability for it.”

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Megan Thee Stallion said she had ‘not experienced a single day of peace’ since the incident (Doug Peters/PA)

Sentencing Lanez, Superior Court judge David Herriford noted his work in the community and philanthropic efforts, but said: “Sometimes good people do bad things.

“Tragically what Mr Peterson did has changed so many people’s lives. Actions have consequences (and) there are no winners in this case.”

Lawyers for Lanez say they plan to appeal the sentence, though the rapper was previously denied a new trial by judge Herriford in May.

Following the sentence, Los Angeles district attorney George Gascon said: “Over the past three years, Mr Peterson has engaged in a pattern of conduct that was intended to intimidate Ms Pete and silence her truths from being heard.

“Women, especially black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault because they are too often not believed.

“I commend Megan Pete for her incredible bravery and vulnerability as she underwent months of probing investigation and court appearances where she had to relive her trauma, and the public scrutiny that followed.

“This case highlighted the numerous ways that our society must do better for women.”

Representatives for Megan Thee Stallion have been approached for comment.