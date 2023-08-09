What the papers say – August 9 By Press Association August 9 2023, 1.38am Share What the papers say – August 9 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4624333/what-the-papers-say-august-9/ Copy Link What the papers say (PA) A new deal with Turkey, remembering the late Queen and hackers breaking into Britain’s voting register made Britain’s front pages on Wednesday. The Daily Express says the Government has struck a new deal with Turkey in an effort to stop people smugglers. Wednesday's @Daily_Express front page: Britain strikes deal in war on people smugglers #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/5D7MUJKHld pic.twitter.com/baGqOnjvR8— Express Politics (@ExpressPolitics) August 8, 2023 The Daily Mirror pays tribute to Sinead O’Connor alongside a story on the Prince and Princess of Wales, who will pay tribute to the late Queen in September. Wednesday's front page: In loving memory#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/Mx9HcWNHuP pic.twitter.com/beUoWIgdZm— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 8, 2023 Metro and the Daily Mail feature a story on hackers breaking into Britain’s voting register and accessing the details of more than 40 million people. Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰Election chief admits: We were hackedCYBER RAID ON 50M VOTERS#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tvvOE8GJ7l— Metro (@MetroUK) August 8, 2023 MAIL: TWO data breaches that just defy belief #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AHe5MJZEt7— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 8, 2023 The Daily Telegraph reports the number of civil servants earning more than £100,000 has nearly doubled. The front page of today's Daily Telegraph:Pay freeze ‘loophole’ doubles £100,000 mandarins#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/JMyqLKrWmE— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 8, 2023 Britain has imposed its toughest sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s allies, The Independent says. INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Britain imposes toughest sanctions on Putin allies #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bk99jZqwTb— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 8, 2023 The Times and i lead with a new weight-loss jab could help reduce heart problems. TIMES: Weight-loss drug can cut heart attacks and strokes #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/i5tc08bljp— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 8, 2023 Wednesday's front page: Weight-loss jab can cut risk of heart problems🔴 @PMGallagher1 + @BawdenTom: https://t.co/SXA11EAKbT#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OBdRrdeYwU— i newspaper (@theipaper) August 8, 2023 Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports Google and Universal are in talks over licensing music made by AI. Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 9 August https://t.co/esUjNYx04u pic.twitter.com/PxNo7neuK6— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 8, 2023 The public could receive hundreds of millions in compensation in the first class action claim against water companies, according to The Guardian. Guardian front page, Wednesday 9 August 2023: Water companies face £800m legal action over raw sewage allegations pic.twitter.com/gFZkAzB0J6— The Guardian (@guardian) August 8, 2023 And the Daily Star says AI is taking the jobs of psychics and tarot readers. Wednesday's Front Page: They Didn't See That Coming!#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/GEGE4fpw8w pic.twitter.com/9dzVrhXbqk— Daily Star (@dailystar) August 8, 2023