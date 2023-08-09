118-year-old teddy bear bought at car boot sale expected to sell for thousands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
118-year-old teddy bear bought at car boot sale expected to sell for thousands

By Press Association
The bear has been named ‘Mr Cinnamon’ due to the rare colour of its fur (Hansons Auctioneers/PA)
A rare teddy bear bought on a hunch at a car boot sale is expected to fetch thousands when it goes under the hammer later this month.

The 1905 Steiff teddy was seen at a car boot sale at Monmouth Showground, South Wales, in June.

It was bought by Jeanette Davies, 60, and her son Kyle Johns, 29, along with a second bear for a total of £130.

But the Steiff toy has now been valued at between £4,000 and £6,000 and will be sold by Derbyshire-based Hansons Auctioneers on August 16.

The second toy, a pre-Second World War Chad Valley bear, is estimated to fetch between £80 and £120.

Ms Davies said: “I just had a feeling – a gut feeling.

“I thought he looked like a Steiff bear, a make which can be valuable.

“Sometimes you just take a gamble and I’m glad we did.”

The hunch was strong enough for the pair to part with the largest amount of cash they had ever spent at a car boot.

Mr Johns said: “We’ve been going to the Monmouth car boot sale every Saturday for years but we’ve never found anything as valuable as this.

“Mum was convinced the bear might be special but I wasn’t too sure. In fact, I was reluctant to spend £130 – she had to persuade me.

“The teddy bears were being sold by a woman in her 70s.

“She told us she was clearing everything ahead of a move to Australia.

“The bear my mum thought might be valuable belonged to her grandfather for 60 years.

“I shared a photo of it on Facebook and started getting messages from people saying it was special.

The Chad Valley bear
The Chad Valley bear is also expected to sell at auction (Hansons Auctioneers/PA)

“I messaged Charles on Twitter and it all went from there, pretty quickly really.

“Me and mum were really surprised when we received the valuation. We had no idea the bear could be worth so much.

“We would have been pleased if we’d doubled our money with a valuation of around £250.

“We’re going to Hansons to watch the auction. We hope the bear will be bought by someone who will love it, perhaps a keen collector. Maybe it will join a family of bears.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, with Mr Cinnamon
Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, with Mr Cinnamon (Hansons Auctioneers/PA)

“It is a brilliant find for us. I help mum run a weekly flea market stall but we’re certainly not antiques experts. Mum just had a hunch it was special.”

The 118-year-old bear has a rare cinnamon shade of fur, earning the name Mr Cinnamon.

It also has original boot-button eyes, with Hansons stating that one ear has been sewn back on “slightly in the wrong direction”.

The auctioneers also estimated that the paw pads were replaced in the 1920s.

Janet Rawnsley, a teddy bear consultant for the auctioneers, said it was an “amazing chance discovery” and that the bear was in “good condition for its age” and “retained its original beauty”, despite some age variation to the fur.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: “Finds like this make people’s day and give them hope.

“They remind us there are always treasures to be found at car boot sales, flea markets and charity shops.

“I’m looking forward to helping Mr Cinnamon find a new home. He’s a wonderful collector’s item.”

The bear will be sold at the auction at Bishton Hall, Wolseley Bridge, Staffordshire.