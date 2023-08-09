Varadkar to underline ‘pressing’ need for return of powersharing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Varadkar to underline ‘pressing’ need for return of powersharing

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was meeting the five main Northern Ireland parties on Wednesday (Damien Storan/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was meeting the five main Northern Ireland parties on Wednesday (Damien Storan/PA)

Irish premier Leo Varadkar is to meet the five main Northern Ireland parties on Wednesday during a visit to Belfast.

Mr Varadkar will meet Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, UUP leader Doug Beattie and the SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole.

The Taoiseach is to reiterate to the parties the “pressing” need to get the Stormont institutions in place “without delay”.

The Taoiseach is also scheduled to take part in a number of civic and business engagements with Linfield Football Club, the GAA Ulster Council, the Federation of Small Businesses, and Women in Business.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said there was still “no clarity” as to whether or when the Executive and Assembly would be restored.

Cabinet Meeting
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (Vcitoria Jones/PA)

“I don’t expect that Leo Varadkar will be able to provide us with any solutions or answers in our meetings today,” she said, adding that structural change was needed to end what had become “a routine behaviour” by some of the main parties.

“I am incredibly frustrated, but I think my frustration probably pales into insignificance in terms of the frustration that is felt by the wider public at the fact that we do not have functioning institutions at a time of unprecedented financial crisis facing our public sector,” she told RTE Radio’s Morning Ireland.

The DUP collapsed the Stormont executive last year in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements in place under the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Windsor Framework struck by London and Brussels earlier this year sought to reduce the red tape on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK while maintaining the dual market access.

However, the DUP has insisted the new accord does not go far enough to address its concerns around sovereignty and the application of EU law in Northern Ireland.

Amid pressure on the DUP to return to powersharing to respond to issues such as long healthcare waiting lists and the cost-of-living crisis, the party has argued the onus is on the UK Government to create the conditions to allow for Stormont’s revival.

Decisions have effectively been left to Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris in the region in the absence of the Executive.

Speaking last week, Mr Heaton-Harris said he is “acutely aware” that the ongoing absence of a Stormont Executive is “exasperating the challenges facing all public services across Northern Ireland”.

When asked about finding a solution to the protocol to the satisfaction of all parties, Mr Heaton-Harris described being “half way there” and said it was taking some time “to make sure that we get it right”.

When asked if finding a legislative fix for the DUP was proving more difficult than anticipated, the Secretary of State said: “Identifying exactly what the ask was was very difficult.”